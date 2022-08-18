Read full article on original website
WATCH: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Visits Rucker Park
Another metropolitan visit will no doubt only fuel the fire of Mitchell's New York flirtation.
Yardbarker
Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA・
New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'
Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
Away, RJ? Why RJ Barrett Could Join Knicks' Donovan Mitchell Pursuit
Could the Knicks be tempted to set the current franchise face free?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University of Memphis extends offer to Bronny James
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is a year away from starting college, and more NCAA basketball programs are expressing interest in him. Recently, Rutgers University in New Jersey tried to recruit him, and now, the University of Memphis wants him. Via Lakers Daily:. “Bronny...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would rather trade RJ Barrett than Quentin Grimes
The New York Knicks may be taking a stance that would make you think Whoopi Goldberg was still their head coach. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that there is a belief around the NBA that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up swingman RJ Barrett over guard Quentin Grimes in a potential trade.
Yardbarker
ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat
When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team. With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.
