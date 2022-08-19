ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

voguebusiness.com

Adidas CEO to depart as chairman seeks “restart” amid profit fall

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Adidas is seeking a new CEO to inject some fresh thinking after struggling to keep up with its peers in navigating supply chain challenges and the slowdown in China, and a month after downgrading its 2022 outlook. Kasper Rorsted will remain...
Daily Mail

Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
voguebusiness.com

Mulberry billionaire owners install new chairman as Davis exits

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Mulberry’s Singaporean billionaire owners have appointed a new chairman for the British heritage brand from within their business empire to replace Godfrey Davis, who is stepping down at the end of next month. Chris Roberts is managing director of Como...
AFP

TikTok stars boycott Amazon in activism push

TikTok influencers boasting collectively more than 51 million followers say they won't work with Amazon until the e-commerce colossus delivers key concessions to workers and halts anti-union efforts. The group is also calling on Amazon, which has long resisted unionization efforts in its US facilities, to stop its opposition.
