Henrico Crime Report – Aug. 12-18, 2022

– Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence and refusal to take a breathalyzer test Aug. 12 at 12:19 a.m.

100 block of Engleside Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with trespassing and possession of cocaine at an apartment complex Aug. 12 at 1:51 p.m.

North Parham Road at Fordson Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence, refusal to take a breathalyzer test, and disregarding a signal to stop Aug. 12 at 9:15 p.m.

7000 block of Coachman Lane – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with aggravated assault and being drunk in a public place at an apartment complex Aug. 13 at 12:59 a.m.

400 block of Airport Court – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with non-aggravated assault and unlawful entry at a single-family home Aug. 13 at 4:20 a.m.

6800 block of Cottage Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a condominium/townhouse complex Aug. 13 at 8:45 p.m.

11400 block of West Broad Street – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a grocery store Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

8700 block of Shrader Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence at a vehicle accident Aug. 14 at 10:20 p.m.

1400 block of Eastridge Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with being drunk in a public place at a gas station Aug. 15 at 3:35 a.m.

1700 block of Williamsburg Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with possession of cocaine, state criminal violations, and a warrant service at a department store Aug. 15 at 3:01 p.m.

7900 block of Brook Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with shoplifting, possession of stolen property, and non-aggravated assault at a department store Aug. 15 at 10:20 p.m.

4200 block of Balmoral Avenue – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with forcible burglary, assault, assault with a knife, and other weapons violations at an apartment complex Aug. 16 at 12:56 p.m.

2300 block of Hickory Creek Terrace – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at an apartment complex Aug. 16 at 5:57 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with shoplifting at a department store Aug. 16 at 9:39 p.m.

5800 block of Bremo Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault on a police officer at a medical facility Aug. 17 at 8:08 a.m.

South Laburnum Avenue at Eastport Boulevard – Police arrested and charged a citizen with possession of cocaine and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Aug. 17 at 4:39 p.m.

200 block of Engleside Circle – Police arrested and charged a citizen(s) with shooting into an occupied dwelling and a warrant service at an apartment complex Aug. 17 at 6:32 p.m.

6000 block of Audubon Drive – Police arrested and charged a citizen with burglary and pickpocketing at a hotel Aug. 18 at 12:30 a.m.

Williamsburg Road at Robins Road – Police arrested and charged a citizen with driving under the influence and other criminal violations during a traffic stop Aug. 18 at 5:17 p.m.

10500 block of Mountain Gate Way – Police arrested and charged a citizen with non-aggravated assault at a condominium/townhouse complex Aug. 18 at 9:41 p.m.

