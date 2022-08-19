High school cross country: Perrysburg girls to start season ranked No. 1

The Perrysburg girls cross country team is ranked No. 1 in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches preseason poll for Division I.

The Yellow Jackets won their first state title in school history last fall. They graduated top runner Aubrey Duhaime, but return All-Ohioans Ava Beeks and Natalie Sanders, as well as four other runners with state-meet experience. Perrysburg's girls received 10 first-place votes and 236 voting points to finish ahead of No. 2 Shaker Heights (215). No. 3 Centerville and No. 4 Mason each received one first-place vote.

The Yellow Jackets could become the first Toledo-area girls team to repeat since Liberty Center won three straight from 2011 to 2013. The last Division I girls team to repeat was Bowling Green, which won three straight from 2003 to 2005.

Notre Dame is No. 28 in Division I.

In the Division I boys poll, St. Francis de Sales came in at No. 24, Anthony Wayne is No. 32, and Perrysburg is No. 33.

Two area Division III teams appear to be early state-title contenders. The Ottawa Hills boys and the Liberty Center girls are both No. 2 in Division III. The Ottawa Hills boys finished one voting point behind No. 1 Botkins (221-220), and both teams had four first-place votes.

In the Division II girls poll, Eastwood is ranked No. 6 (two first-place votes), and Liberty-Benton is No. 17.

Holgate is at No. 19 in the Division III boys poll, while on the girls side, Old Fort (No. 15), Patrick Henry (No. 26), Pettisville (No. 31) are ranked.