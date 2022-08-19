ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

After growing up in Detroit’s cannabis black market, Tre Hobbs has officially launched his cannabis brand Neighborhood Essentials in Michigan

Tre Hobbs was born and raised on Detroit’s east side, where he says he got an early look at the city’s cannabis black market. “I’ve been around weed my entire life,” he says. “Like, from as young as I can remember, my people was growing it in the basement, and then selling it on the streets. I seen it go from seed to sale at a really young age.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Hills, MI
Business
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Real Estate
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Rochester Hills, MI
Real Estate
City
Lake, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
City
Rochester Hills, MI
City
Rochester, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Jessica McCall: Has Detroit's love for its Black residents faded?

The author is a principal at The Raben Group, which advises nonprofits, government entities and corporate leaders. A Metro Detroit native, and a graduate of Michigan State University, she splits her time between New York City and Detroit, and remains committed to her home city. Twenty-five years ago, Heather Joy...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Stakes are high for Detroit renters living in foreclosed homes as auction nears

About 1,000 non-owner-occupied homes in Detroit, including rental properties, went into tax foreclosure this year — a big uptick from right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. At the same time, the number of owner-occupied properties in the city that are headed to the Wayne County Treasurer's fall auction this year remains around pre-pandemic levels — an indicator that programs meant to keep those homes from foreclosure are working.
DETROIT, MI
My Magic GR

The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan

Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Fireplaces#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Spa#Terrace#Swimming Pool#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#The Biggest Home
chevydetroit.com

Yes – you can camp within Detroit city limits. Here’s how…

Hidden on the west side of Detroit is Rouge Park, the only place for camping within city limits. The park itself sprawls 1,184 acres, filled with lots of nature and forest to explore. Nestled in the central area of the park is a 17-acre camping section called Scouts Hollow. Operated in partnership with Detroit Outdoors and the local Sierra Club chapter, it primarily serves youth organizations from the city and surrounding area…
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 22, 2022: Ford is cutting 3,000 jobs, mostly in Michigan

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Ford Motor Company announced Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs – most in Michigan. The company says the move is to lower costs. It says 2,000 salaried employees and 1,000 contractors will be let go in the U.S, Canada and India. Ford says the job cuts do not affect its plan to create more than 3,000 union jobs producing electric Ford pickup trucks.
DETROIT, MI
Minnesota Reformer

She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. Last November, Kristal Dailey looked at her weekly paycheck and realized about $150 was missing, a quarter of her take-home earnings from a factory just outside Detroit, where she makes just over $18 an hour. “I’m like, ‘What the heck is this from?’” she said. Dailey immediately reached […] The post She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan clothing nonprofit to expand with federal funding

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan-based nonprofit is going to expand using federal funding, with 74 new jobs anticipated for the state as a result. The National Garment Nonprofit Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center (ISAIC) is a nonprofit institute for the sewn trades that was developed to change the way the industry operated. Company representatives said they’re making the US competitive garment makers in the global market.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.
ENVIRONMENT
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Nonprofit to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to Detroit families in need; Sparkle Network to host homecoming dress sale

Commerce Township-based Higher Hopes! is partnering with Famous Dave’s and Applebaum Family Philanthropy to provide Labor Day BBQ kits to 1,000 Detroit families with children in the Early Head Start Childcare Partnership Program, according to a press release. The kits which will be distributed at an event Sept. 2,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy