Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson

The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Charlottesville, VA
Education
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Page Memorial Hospital wins one-million-dollar grant

Page Memorial Hospital in Luray has been awarded a one-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address rural health challenges. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Four clinics and health systems in Virginia received grants out of the USDA's Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program. Page Memorial Hospital was...
LURAY, VA
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
#Uva#Alpha Omega Integration
rewind1051.com

Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy

With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Roanoke Star

Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?

Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
LEXINGTON, VA
NBC 29 News

UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA

