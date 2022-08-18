Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
NBC12
Traveling exhibit from Library of Virginia features Virginia’s deaf, shared signing community
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A new traveling exhibit from the Library of Virginia showcases the history of Virginia’s deaf village and shared signing community in Shenandoah County. Between 1740 and 1975, Lantz Mills, Virginia, was the home to many families with deaf and hearing parents and at least...
NBC12
UVA Health helping healthcare workers who experience workplace violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new federal study says that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than in any other industry, and that most instances go unreported. UVA Health is trying to make sure that its staff stays safe. “One thing that we’re trying to...
Augusta Free Press
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
wmra.org
Page Memorial Hospital wins one-million-dollar grant
Page Memorial Hospital in Luray has been awarded a one-million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to address rural health challenges. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Four clinics and health systems in Virginia received grants out of the USDA's Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program. Page Memorial Hospital was...
WHSV
Lineweaver Apartments in Harrisonburg getting upgrades, residents unsure if its enough
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority has been making upgrades to Lineweaver Apartments and will continue to do so with a 1.2 million dollar grant they received earlier this year. However, some living there are concerned the upgrades may not be enough. One of the upgrades...
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
pagevalleynews.com
Page Valley Fair celebrates 70 years with parade, rides, demo derby and Confederate Railroad
LURAY, Aug. 22 — While the 70th edition of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair officially kicked off on Saturday, fair activities get into full swing tonight as Monday features “Kid’s Night”. All school-aged children will be admitted FREE on Monday night, as well as...
rewind1051.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
WTOP
Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop
On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
cbs19news
Lots of rain in last month affects local orchards and vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has experienced a significant amount of rain since the beginning of July, and while rain may be a great thing for some plants, too much can also cause harm. In the last six weeks, the Charlottesville area has received around seven inches of...
Will Washington & Lee University Wall Off Historic Site?
Virginia, known as “The Cradle of Presidents,” has held an important and honored place in American history. For example, due to British explorers founding Jamestown along the James River in 1607, the Old Dominion became the birthplace of English-speaking America. Signage from the National Park Service explains that, owing to Richmond serving as the capital […]
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: Rivanna River body identified
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Police have a identified a man found dead in the Rivanna River on Saturday, August 13. Investigators say 46-year-old William Jasper was from the Charlottesville area. A cause of death has not been determined at this time. If you have any information about this...
WDBJ7.com
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Route 620 (Farrar Bridge Ln) at Route 617 (Rockfish River Road) will be closed for multiple weeks due to emergency road work following flooding. Updates can be found by visiting the 511 Virginia website.
wfxrtv.com
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
WDBJ7.com
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter’s estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital. This is being considered an isolated incident with...
