45 Brilliant Beyond Brilliant 2020s Movie Details That'll Change The Way You Watch These Films

While a majority of people will never get a chance to see the Batgirl movie Warner Bros. shelved earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Deadline that screenings are being held on lot this week for a select few. It is believed that cast and crew who worked on the film along with reps and studio execs were given invites to the screenings that began today and will go throughout the week. Batgirl has been the talk of the town since the studio officially announced earlier this month that it would not be released in theaters or any streaming service. The news sent...

MOVIES ・ 19 MINUTES AGO