ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

45 Brilliant Beyond Brilliant 2020s Movie Details That'll Change The Way You Watch These Films

By Kayla Yandoli
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfGAI_0hNRxWUZ00

Something I honestly never get tired of is rewatching a movie and discovering hidden details and Easter eggs I didn't notice the first time around. Movies from the 2020s are chock-full of them so far, and they've blown me away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4usH_0hNRxWUZ00
Disney / Pixar

Like in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, fans noticed a heartwarming detail we'll get to view in full context in November 2022. In the movie, it looks as if they'll honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy as T'Challa/Black Panther with a gorgeous mural (and I'm guessing in various other meaningful ways).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCXtl_0hNRxWUZ00
Marvel

And because I'll never get sick of a good movie Easter egg and detail, here are some of the most brilliant ones from the 2020s (courtesy of r/MovieDetails ).

NBC

1. Palm Springs (2020)

In the beginning of Palm Springs (2020) Nyles (Andy Samberg) gives a wedding speech about being lost and finding light in the darkness. When he falls in love with Sarah (Cristin Milioti) there is "light" between them from MovieDetails

Hulu

2. The King of Staten Island (2020)

In the final shot of 'The King of Staten Island' (2020), Pete Davidson turns and looks to the direction where The Twin Towers used to stand as a tribute to his father. from MovieDetails

Universal Pictures

3. The Suicide Squad (2021)

In Birds of Prey (2020), Harley alters several of her tattoos after her breakup with Joker. In The Suicide Squad (2021) we see more of what she changed from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYi3c_0hNRxWUZ00

For example, Harley Quinn changed her "Property of the Joker" tattoo to "Property of No One."

Warner Bros. Pictures

4. Run (2020)

In Run (2020) a stock photo model is momentarily featured, which happens to be the same stock photo model from Searching (2018). Aneesh Chaganty being the director of both films. from MovieDetails

Hulu

5. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)

In the SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the run (2020), The melody that Kelpy G plays is a snippet of “Gary come home” from the TV series. (Explained in the comments) from MovieDetails

Paramount+

6. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

In Bill & Ted face the music 2020, they are told they have 77 minutes and 25 seconds left to save the world when there is 77 minutes and 25 seconds left in the movie from MovieDetails

United Artists Releasing

7. The Invisible Man (2020)

In The Invisible Man (2020), you can see graffiti of Billy the Puppet as Cece drives away. This is a reference to Saw, which Director Leigh Whannell both wrote and starred in. from MovieDetails

Universal Pictures

8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom discards all red M&M's before Carnage is seen by Eddy or himself. This is because Venom is scared of "the red ones". He uses this term when referring to red Aliens such as Carnage. His fear leads him to retreat when seeing Carnage for the first time. from MovieDetails

Sony Pictures Releasing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fipWe_0hNRxWUZ00
Marvel / Sony Pictures Releasing

9. The Voyeurs (2021)

In The Voyeurs (2021), Pippa mentions Emma Straub when describing one of Julia's options for new glasses. Julia is later seen reading an Emma Straub novel. from MovieDetails

Amazon Studios

10. Moxie (2021)

In Moxie (2021), at the start of the movie the message on the classroom board is arranged in a way that reads 'You Don't Matter, Give Up'. When the girls start taking a stand it's rearranged. from MovieDetails

Netflix

11. Luca (2021)

In Luca (2021), Massimo serves Luca "trenette al pesto". This is a dish from Liguria, the Italian region where Genoa is located. Genoa is the city where Giulia's mother lives, and the home town of director Enrico Casarosa. from MovieDetails

Disney / Pixar

12. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)

In Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Hei Hei from Moana can be seen when Raya first gets to Talon. from MovieDetails

Disney

13. Hubie Halloween (2020)

Recognise the orderly from the opening of Hubie Halloween? (2020) That’s Ben stiller reprising his role as Hal L. The mean orderly from Happy Gilmore (1996) from MovieDetails

Netflix

14. Tenet (2020)

In Tenet's (2020) opening scene, although we aren't introduced to the main character, the viewers eye is pulled towards him because his visor is clear, while all the other soldiers visors are fogged up. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

15. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

In Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), during the retelling of Cyborg's creation, Silas Stone can be seen rushing to turn off the camera in the background, matching the infamous email-scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

16. No Time to Die (2021)

In No Time to Die (2021), in Bond's garage, you can see the bulldog figurine that M gave him in Skyfall (2012). from MovieDetails

Sony Pictures Releasing / Universal Pictures

17. Scoob! (2020)

In Scoob! (2020), Shaggy walks past "Casey's Creations". This is a reference to Casey Kasem, the original voice actor of Shaggy from the 1969 Scooby Doo TV show. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

18. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

In Spider-man No Way Home (2021), Peter is wearing a shirt that he wore in Spider-man Homecoming (2017). from MovieDetails
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pHpZ_0hNRxWUZ00
Marvel / Sony Pictures Releasing

19. Nomadland (2020)

In Nomadland (2020), Fern shows Linda May a collection of Chinaware, called 'Autumn Leaf' that her father gave her after her high school graduation. This is the same set Frances McDormand's father (who used to collect Chinaware from garage sales) gifted her upon graduation from MovieDetails

Searchlight Pictures

20. Birds of Prey (2020)

In Birds of Prey (2020), the TV is playing an episode of "Days of Our Lives" that stars Arleen Sorkin. Arleen was the original voice actor for Harley Quinn in "Batman: The Animated Series" in the 90s. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

21. Mortal Kombat (2021)

In the (2021) mortal kombat movie, Scorpions wife uses a kunai for digging, these knives are the most recognized ninja weapon, but they were all purpose tool mainly used to dig and scale wall, ninjas preferred this tool because it was light and easy to travel with. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

22. Dune (2021)

Dune (2021) - The Spacing Guild ships used for interstellar travel can fold space. Villeneuve shows this technology briefly when we see another planet inside the center of the Spacefolder when the Bene Gesserit come to Caladan. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

23. America: The Motion Picture (2021)

In "America: The Motion Picture (2020)", each food on this map of the United States is a food that state is famous for. I included two angles. See how many you know! from MovieDetails

Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfzYy_0hNRxWUZ00
Netflix

24. Encanto (2021)

In Encanto (2021), Dolores is seen clapping with her index fingers. This is because she has super hearing. Full credit to encantogifs on twitter. from MovieDetails

Disney

25. The Adam Project (2022)

In The Adam Project (2022) starring Ryan Reynolds (older Adam) & Walker Scobell (younger Adam), young Adam says "Superhero Landing" which is a nod to a quote in Deadpool (2016) which also starred Ryan Reynolds. from MovieDetails

Netflix

26. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

In the new Netflix film “Jingle Jangle” (2020), Forest Whitaker’s chest box has a travel sticker for Wakanda. from MovieDetails

Netflix

27. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022): one frame in the multiverse montage includes the VFX crew editing the film on Zoom. from MovieDetails

A24

28. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)

In A Quiet Place Part II (2020), Brody’s Pizzeria is shown as one of the businesses in the town. This was included by writer/director John Krasinski as a deliberate nod to Jaws. from MovieDetails

Paramount Pictures

29. Scream (2022)

In Scream (2022), when Richie is watching a YouTube video, the sidebar reveal a character's fate from a previous movie. from MovieDetails

Paramount Pictures

30. The Bad Guys (2022)

In The Bad Guys (2022), one of Mr. Shark's alias' is the theme from Jaws. from MovieDetails

Universal Pictures

31. Morbius (2022)

In Morbius (2022), you can see adverts for "Thomas & Kane" in the subway. This is a reference to Roy Thomas and Gil Kane- they created the original Morbius character for Marvel comics. from MovieDetails

Marvel

32. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), Sonic is played by Ben Schwartz (Jean Ralphio from Parks and Rec). In this scene he talks about a movie being "The wo-oo-oorst" in Jean Ralphio's voice, and is animated to make the same motion. from MovieDetails

Paramount Pictures

33. The Batman (2022)

In The Batman (2022), you can see a bust of William Shakespeare at Wayne Manor. This is a reference to the 1960s Batman show; Bruce would lift up Shakespeare's head and press a button to open the entrance to the Bat Cave. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

34. Ambulance (2022)

In Ambulance (2022), the two brothers reminiscence about the past. The photo Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character talks about is a reference to director Michael Bay's third-grade teacher and is actually a photo of Bay's mother holding him as a baby. from MovieDetails

Universal Pictures

35. Soul (2020)

in "Soul" (2020), one of 22's former mentors is "Mike Oznowicz". This is the father of Frank Oz (puppeteer of Miss Piggy, Cookie Monster, Yoda, and many many others). Mike was a legendary puppeteer as well, being president of the Puppeteers of America from MovieDetails

Disney / Pixar

36. Turning Red (2022)

In Turning Red (2022) the Pizza Planet truck can be seen as Mei runs to the concert from MovieDetails

Disney / Pixar

37. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

In Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) the guy who livestreams Shang-chi's fight on the bus was also seen in Spiderman Homecoming (2017) as a street vendor. from MovieDetails

Marvel

38. Onward (2020)

Onward 2020- Barley’s vest has two prominent patches that say “Hydra” and “Hades”, in Disney’s Hercules (1997) Hades sends a Hydra to defeat Hercules. Also one of the buttons has a bolt of Zeus’ lightning. from MovieDetails

Disney / Pixar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXnN7_0hNRxWUZ00
Disney / Pixar

39. Death on the Nile (2022)

In Death on the Nile (2022) Rosalia Otterbourne insults Hercule Poirot, saying she believes him to be a "detestable, bombastic, tiresome, ego-centric little creep". This is a direct quote from Agatha Christie, the writer of the novels, who after 40 years of writing had grown to dislike the character from MovieDetails

20th Century Studios, Alamy

40. Uncharted (2022)

In Uncharted (2022), the bar has a "Kitty got wet" sign. This is a reference to Uncharted 2. It's a possible victory quote after defeating an enemy. from MovieDetails

Sony Pictures Releasing

41. In the Heights (2021)

In In the Heights (2021), this elderly couple are the parents of Lin Manuel Miranda, who created the original stage musical. from MovieDetails

Warner Bros. Pictures

42. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)

In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) Chip and Dale are drinking Akupara beer which originates from Palm Springs (2020), another Andy Samberg movie from MovieDetails

Disney+ / Hulu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13h6hY_0hNRxWUZ00
Disney+ / Hulu

43. Love and Leashes (2022)

In Love and Leashes (2022) After the dog collar meant for Ji-hoo was discovered by Ji-woo. He uses the excuse that it is for his poodle. Later in the movie his profile picture is a poodle. from MovieDetails

Netflix

44. The Bob's Burgers Movie

A graffiti marking of “Ghost Boy” can be seen in the background of this shot in “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (2022) this is a reference to S6E2 of the show “The Land Ship” from MovieDetails

20th Century Studios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsnsH_0hNRxWUZ00
20th Century Studios

45. And Encanto (2021)

In Encanto (2021), Camillo's name is a reference to Chameleons, tying into his shapeshifting powers. He was also named after Camilo Garcia, a tour guide who escorted Disney staff around Columbia. from MovieDetails

Disney

What's a genius movie detail most people haven't noticed? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Warner Bros. Holding ‘Batgirl’ Screenings For Cast And Crew On Lot This Week

While a majority of people will never get a chance to see the Batgirl movie Warner Bros. shelved earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to Deadline that screenings are being held on lot this week for a select few. It is believed that cast and crew who worked on the film along with reps and studio execs were given invites to the screenings that began today and will go throughout the week. Batgirl has been the talk of the town since the studio officially announced earlier this month that it would not be released in theaters or any streaming service. The news sent...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series at Disney+ Casts Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell in Lead Roles

Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast in two of the lead roles in “The Spiderwick Chronicles” series currently in the works at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The pair join previously announced cast member Christian Slater, who will play the villain Mulgarath. The show was first announced as part of Disney+ Day in November 2021. Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell), sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sony Pictures#Disney Films#Disney Movies#Parks And Rec#United Artists#Easter#Nbc#The Twin Towers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Deadline

Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay Among Recipients Of National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Of A Nation Awards

José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Serena Williams and Venus Williams will be honored at the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait of a Nation Awards on Nov. 12. The event, which started in 2015, “honor extraordinary individuals who have made transformative contributions to the United States and its people across all fields of endeavor from the arts and sciences,” according to the Smithsonian gallery. An exhibition featuring portraits of the honorees will open at the museum on Nov. 10. Baratunde Thurston will host the event, with Laurene Powell Jobs presenting to Andres; Alicia Keys to Davis;...
ENTERTAINMENT
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy