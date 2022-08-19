45 Brilliant Beyond Brilliant 2020s Movie Details That'll Change The Way You Watch These Films
Something I honestly never get tired of is rewatching a movie and discovering hidden details and Easter eggs I didn't notice the first time around. Movies from the 2020s are chock-full of them so far, and they've blown me away!
Like in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, fans noticed a heartwarming detail we'll get to view in full context in November 2022. In the movie, it looks as if they'll honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy as T'Challa/Black Panther with a gorgeous mural (and I'm guessing in various other meaningful ways).
And because I'll never get sick of a good movie Easter egg and detail, here are some of the most brilliant ones from the 2020s (courtesy of r/MovieDetails ).NBC
1. Palm Springs (2020)
In the beginning of Palm Springs (2020) Nyles (Andy Samberg) gives a wedding speech about being lost and finding light in the darkness. When he falls in love with Sarah (Cristin Milioti) there is "light" between them from MovieDetails
Hulu
2. The King of Staten Island (2020)
In the final shot of 'The King of Staten Island' (2020), Pete Davidson turns and looks to the direction where The Twin Towers used to stand as a tribute to his father. from MovieDetails
Universal Pictures
3. The Suicide Squad (2021)
In Birds of Prey (2020), Harley alters several of her tattoos after her breakup with Joker. In The Suicide Squad (2021) we see more of what she changed from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
4. Run (2020)
In Run (2020) a stock photo model is momentarily featured, which happens to be the same stock photo model from Searching (2018). Aneesh Chaganty being the director of both films. from MovieDetails
Hulu
5. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020)
In the SpongeBob movie: Sponge on the run (2020), The melody that Kelpy G plays is a snippet of “Gary come home” from the TV series. (Explained in the comments) from MovieDetails
Paramount+
6. Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)
In Bill & Ted face the music 2020, they are told they have 77 minutes and 25 seconds left to save the world when there is 77 minutes and 25 seconds left in the movie from MovieDetails
United Artists Releasing
7. The Invisible Man (2020)
In The Invisible Man (2020), you can see graffiti of Billy the Puppet as Cece drives away. This is a reference to Saw, which Director Leigh Whannell both wrote and starred in. from MovieDetails
Universal Pictures
8. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) Venom discards all red M&M's before Carnage is seen by Eddy or himself. This is because Venom is scared of "the red ones". He uses this term when referring to red Aliens such as Carnage. His fear leads him to retreat when seeing Carnage for the first time. from MovieDetails
Sony Pictures Releasing
9. The Voyeurs (2021)
In The Voyeurs (2021), Pippa mentions Emma Straub when describing one of Julia's options for new glasses. Julia is later seen reading an Emma Straub novel. from MovieDetails
Amazon Studios
10. Moxie (2021)
In Moxie (2021), at the start of the movie the message on the classroom board is arranged in a way that reads 'You Don't Matter, Give Up'. When the girls start taking a stand it's rearranged. from MovieDetails
Netflix
11. Luca (2021)
In Luca (2021), Massimo serves Luca "trenette al pesto". This is a dish from Liguria, the Italian region where Genoa is located. Genoa is the city where Giulia's mother lives, and the home town of director Enrico Casarosa. from MovieDetails
Disney / Pixar
12. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021)
In Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) Hei Hei from Moana can be seen when Raya first gets to Talon. from MovieDetails
Disney
13. Hubie Halloween (2020)
Recognise the orderly from the opening of Hubie Halloween? (2020) That’s Ben stiller reprising his role as Hal L. The mean orderly from Happy Gilmore (1996) from MovieDetails
Netflix
14. Tenet (2020)
In Tenet's (2020) opening scene, although we aren't introduced to the main character, the viewers eye is pulled towards him because his visor is clear, while all the other soldiers visors are fogged up. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
15. Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)
In Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), during the retelling of Cyborg's creation, Silas Stone can be seen rushing to turn off the camera in the background, matching the infamous email-scene in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
16. No Time to Die (2021)
In No Time to Die (2021), in Bond's garage, you can see the bulldog figurine that M gave him in Skyfall (2012). from MovieDetails
Sony Pictures Releasing / Universal Pictures
17. Scoob! (2020)
In Scoob! (2020), Shaggy walks past "Casey's Creations". This is a reference to Casey Kasem, the original voice actor of Shaggy from the 1969 Scooby Doo TV show. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
18. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
In Spider-man No Way Home (2021), Peter is wearing a shirt that he wore in Spider-man Homecoming (2017). from MovieDetails
19. Nomadland (2020)
In Nomadland (2020), Fern shows Linda May a collection of Chinaware, called 'Autumn Leaf' that her father gave her after her high school graduation. This is the same set Frances McDormand's father (who used to collect Chinaware from garage sales) gifted her upon graduation from MovieDetails
Searchlight Pictures
20. Birds of Prey (2020)
In Birds of Prey (2020), the TV is playing an episode of "Days of Our Lives" that stars Arleen Sorkin. Arleen was the original voice actor for Harley Quinn in "Batman: The Animated Series" in the 90s. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
21. Mortal Kombat (2021)
In the (2021) mortal kombat movie, Scorpions wife uses a kunai for digging, these knives are the most recognized ninja weapon, but they were all purpose tool mainly used to dig and scale wall, ninjas preferred this tool because it was light and easy to travel with. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
22. Dune (2021)
Dune (2021) - The Spacing Guild ships used for interstellar travel can fold space. Villeneuve shows this technology briefly when we see another planet inside the center of the Spacefolder when the Bene Gesserit come to Caladan. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
23. America: The Motion Picture (2021)
In "America: The Motion Picture (2020)", each food on this map of the United States is a food that state is famous for. I included two angles. See how many you know! from MovieDetails
Netflix
24. Encanto (2021)
In Encanto (2021), Dolores is seen clapping with her index fingers. This is because she has super hearing. Full credit to encantogifs on twitter. from MovieDetails
Disney
25. The Adam Project (2022)
In The Adam Project (2022) starring Ryan Reynolds (older Adam) & Walker Scobell (younger Adam), young Adam says "Superhero Landing" which is a nod to a quote in Deadpool (2016) which also starred Ryan Reynolds. from MovieDetails
Netflix
26. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
In the new Netflix film “Jingle Jangle” (2020), Forest Whitaker’s chest box has a travel sticker for Wakanda. from MovieDetails
Netflix
27. Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022): one frame in the multiverse montage includes the VFX crew editing the film on Zoom. from MovieDetails
A24
28. A Quiet Place Part II (2020)
In A Quiet Place Part II (2020), Brody’s Pizzeria is shown as one of the businesses in the town. This was included by writer/director John Krasinski as a deliberate nod to Jaws. from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
29. Scream (2022)
In Scream (2022), when Richie is watching a YouTube video, the sidebar reveal a character's fate from a previous movie. from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
30. The Bad Guys (2022)
In The Bad Guys (2022), one of Mr. Shark's alias' is the theme from Jaws. from MovieDetails
Universal Pictures
31. Morbius (2022)
In Morbius (2022), you can see adverts for "Thomas & Kane" in the subway. This is a reference to Roy Thomas and Gil Kane- they created the original Morbius character for Marvel comics. from MovieDetails
Marvel
32. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
In Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), Sonic is played by Ben Schwartz (Jean Ralphio from Parks and Rec). In this scene he talks about a movie being "The wo-oo-oorst" in Jean Ralphio's voice, and is animated to make the same motion. from MovieDetails
Paramount Pictures
33. The Batman (2022)
In The Batman (2022), you can see a bust of William Shakespeare at Wayne Manor. This is a reference to the 1960s Batman show; Bruce would lift up Shakespeare's head and press a button to open the entrance to the Bat Cave. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
34. Ambulance (2022)
In Ambulance (2022), the two brothers reminiscence about the past. The photo Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's character talks about is a reference to director Michael Bay's third-grade teacher and is actually a photo of Bay's mother holding him as a baby. from MovieDetails
Universal Pictures
35. Soul (2020)
in "Soul" (2020), one of 22's former mentors is "Mike Oznowicz". This is the father of Frank Oz (puppeteer of Miss Piggy, Cookie Monster, Yoda, and many many others). Mike was a legendary puppeteer as well, being president of the Puppeteers of America from MovieDetails
Disney / Pixar
36. Turning Red (2022)
In Turning Red (2022) the Pizza Planet truck can be seen as Mei runs to the concert from MovieDetails
Disney / Pixar
37. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)
In Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) the guy who livestreams Shang-chi's fight on the bus was also seen in Spiderman Homecoming (2017) as a street vendor. from MovieDetails
Marvel
38. Onward (2020)
Onward 2020- Barley’s vest has two prominent patches that say “Hydra” and “Hades”, in Disney’s Hercules (1997) Hades sends a Hydra to defeat Hercules. Also one of the buttons has a bolt of Zeus’ lightning. from MovieDetails
Disney / Pixar
39. Death on the Nile (2022)
In Death on the Nile (2022) Rosalia Otterbourne insults Hercule Poirot, saying she believes him to be a "detestable, bombastic, tiresome, ego-centric little creep". This is a direct quote from Agatha Christie, the writer of the novels, who after 40 years of writing had grown to dislike the character from MovieDetails
20th Century Studios, Alamy
40. Uncharted (2022)
In Uncharted (2022), the bar has a "Kitty got wet" sign. This is a reference to Uncharted 2. It's a possible victory quote after defeating an enemy. from MovieDetails
Sony Pictures Releasing
41. In the Heights (2021)
In In the Heights (2021), this elderly couple are the parents of Lin Manuel Miranda, who created the original stage musical. from MovieDetails
Warner Bros. Pictures
42. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022)
In Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (2022) Chip and Dale are drinking Akupara beer which originates from Palm Springs (2020), another Andy Samberg movie from MovieDetails
Disney+ / Hulu
43. Love and Leashes (2022)
In Love and Leashes (2022) After the dog collar meant for Ji-hoo was discovered by Ji-woo. He uses the excuse that it is for his poodle. Later in the movie his profile picture is a poodle. from MovieDetails
Netflix
44. The Bob's Burgers Movie
A graffiti marking of “Ghost Boy” can be seen in the background of this shot in “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” (2022) this is a reference to S6E2 of the show “The Land Ship” from MovieDetails
20th Century Studios
45. And Encanto (2021)
In Encanto (2021), Camillo's name is a reference to Chameleons, tying into his shapeshifting powers. He was also named after Camilo Garcia, a tour guide who escorted Disney staff around Columbia. from MovieDetails
Disney
