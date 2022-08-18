Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Local elementary school does training against active shooters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- With an uptick of shootings across America, parents are worried about their child's safety, especially after the Uvalde shooting which caused anxiety in kids. Baker Butler Elementry School has an Alice training as a faculty which gives tips on how to deal with a shooter...
cbs19news
SNP now requiring masks in visitor centers, lodges and other common areas
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting the Shenandoah National Park will need to wear masks inside its buildings. According to a release, this policy went into effect Monday in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. This is also in accordance with National Park Service...
cbs19news
Event to celebrate individuals with Down Syndrome
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond is excited to announce that it will have its inaugural community awareness and funding event called the step up for Down Syndrome 1k and Family Festival. The festival will take place on Sept. 10 at Hillandale Park from...
cbs19news
Volunteer plays harp to soothe animals living in shelter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of animals arrive at the CASPCA any given day. The atmosphere of any animal shelter can be chaotic as the pets hold out for a permanent living situation. "This is a stressful environment. As much as we try to make [the pets] at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Back to School Bash held at Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Mount Zion First African Baptist Church saw kids in need and decided to help. The church partnered with Charlottesville City Schools to put together the Back-to-School Bash at Ting Pavilion. There was a great turnout for the Saturday morning event, where children could get free...
cbs19news
Hurricane season could affect gas prices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Virginia drivers continuing to find relief at the pump. According to AAA, the state gas average dropped another six cents in a week. But mother nature could potentially raise gas prices again. "I remember when gas was like $.99, a $1.09, man, and this three,...
cbs19news
Cavaliers focused on health as fall camp closes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After more than a decade around Clemson, Tony Elliott was not sure where to set the bar coming into his first fall camp at Virginia so he started with the basics. "The biggest thing is I just wanted to see the core values continue to...
cbs19news
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Nelson County roads closed due to flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused major damage to roads around Nelson County. Nelson County Public schools have closed on Monday because of the damage to the roads because which would cause trouble for transportation. Two areas of Nelson County are under major repairs and will...
cbs19news
#16Camps | Fork Union tackles this season together
FORK UNION, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Fork Union are feeling confident and united headed into this season. “You know one big thing that stands out to me, the last two years, you know whether it was COVID or just negativity around the team, the school for those guys just couldn’t go on leave. I mean I think they’re comradery and our togetherness is already there,” head coach Mark Shuman said.
cbs19news
Investigators looking into collision involving two aircraft
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Multiple people were hurt in a plane crash that occurred Saturday morning in Fauquier County. The Virginia State Police reports the incident occurred around 9:05 a.m. on the 5100 block of Ritchie Road. A preliminary investigation found a Stearman Aircraft was trying to land...
cbs19news
Investigating armed robbery at Fork Union store
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery. According to a release, the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Dollar General on James Madison Highway in Fork Union. The suspect ran away from the scene before deputies arrived. He may...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Light House Studio’s Youth Film Festival returns to the Paramount
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After being canceled for two years, Light House Studio is returning to the Paramount Theatre for its annual 21st Youth Film Festival on Sept. 9. The festival will celebrate the art of storytelling and highlights student films created during the many school year workshops, community...
cbs19news
'Fire Hose' mentality drives UVA defense
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) --There's a lot of eyes on the new UVA defense under coordinator John Rudzinski, not just because of the bleak numbers UVA posted last year on the defensive side of the ball but because of the speed and complexity of Rudzinski's new scheme. Tony Elliott joked after the first scrimmage last week that it's seems like the defense has two full playbooks in use.
cbs19news
Sheriff's office reports missing person has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a missing woman has been found and is safe. Twenty-three-year-old Amanda Nicole “Nikki” Kemp was reported missing last week. The sheriff’s office did not release any further information.
Comments / 0