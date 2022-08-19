Read full article on original website
Related
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
I’m an expert and there are key signs to know if someone is about to die – you can tell if they’re days or months away
A MEDICAL expert has revealed the signs to look out for that a loved one is dying, claiming that they can sometimes be spotted months in advance. Physician Carol DeSarkissian reviewed WebMD's list of possible indicators that a terminally ill person is dying, including simple things like the person sleeping or snoozing more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off
Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach
When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spots in your vision? Why you have eye floaters and what to do about them
Eye floaters look like dark spots or wisps that float gradually into your periphery and out of sight.
The Super Hydrating Drinks You Should Sip All Day Long To Look 10 Years Younger (It’s Not Water!)
This post was originally published on August 21, 2021 and has since been updated. When we think anti-aging, we often turn to toners, moisturizers and dermatological procedures to achieve the youthful glow of yesteryear. And while that can make a difference, the food and drink you put in your body is just as important as the creams you slather on your face! You can even add years to your life by making smart dietary choices. From soy and salmon to greek yogurt and oatmeal, there are plenty of good-for-you foods that will leave you feeling ageless.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
Medical News Today
What are the first-line medications to treat and prevent a stroke?
Medications for stroke work in different ways. Some help prevent stroke, while others can help treat a stroke during an emergency. These medications include tissue plasminogen activators, antiplatelets, and anticoagulants. A stroke occurs when either an artery bursts or a blockage in the arteries prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching the...
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
Complex
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging
While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.
Should You Stop Using A Top Sheet On Your Bed?
Although using a top sheet on your bed can have many benefits, there are some cons as well. Here is why you might want to use or ditch your top sheet.
The Weather Channel
Early Prescription of Common Diabetes Drug Can Reduce COVID-19 Severity by Over 50%, Study Finds
Metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication, can help lower the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalisations or deaths due to COVID-19 by over 50% if prescribed early in the onset of symptoms, a study has found. "Our trial suggests that metformin may reduce the likelihood of needing to go to...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
Medical News Today
What to know about rotten teeth
Rotten teeth are teeth that have become damaged by decay or infection. They usually occur due to inadequate oral hygiene. People with rotten teeth may experience pain, sensitivity, and difficulty eating. As healthy teeth are critical for overall well-being, rotten teeth require urgent dental treatment. Treatment depends on the severity...
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
Comments / 0