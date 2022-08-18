Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca C
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca C
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
County Office of Arts & Culture Awarded $4.75 Million to Support Community Resilience
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF.) – The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is pleased to announce the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of the Central Coast Region through the arts.
Santa Barbara Independent
Help the City of Goleta Create a Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, August 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta is developing a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and we need the input and ideas of businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents, visitors and everyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. Please take 15 minutes to complete our confidential survey to help guide this important project. The perspectives and ideas of the community and stakeholders are essential for the creation of the plan and will help inform and guide the development of not only the City’s long-term economic vision, but actionable strategies and initiatives.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Public Library Invites Local Students to Participate in the Santa Barbara Reads Science Fair
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara Public Library invites local students ages eight to 18 to submit science fair experiments or projects, to be featured in the October 2022 Science Fair, as part of Santa Barbara Reads programming. Eligible students must be able to present their project or experiment at the event Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Group submissions are welcome.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Bob Kirby: 1933-2022
Bob Kirby, a true diving pioneer whose achievements in both diving and aviation over seven decades earned him lasting international recognition, passed away on June 2, 2022, at his home in Carpinteria. Bob’s diving career started in the early 1950s as a Second-Class Diver on a U.S. Navy vessel based...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor’s 100-Day Challenge
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge. set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving. encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are. made possible...
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Housing Developments Are Thinking Big in Santa Barbara
A trio of proposed housing and residential mixed-use developments — all four stories tall and adding up to a potential 155 residential units — came across the Architectural Board of Review on Monday, each with its own take on how to provide much-needed housing in Santa Barbara. While...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Plans 80-Room Expansion
The city’s largest hotel along the waterfront, The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort (previously known as the Fess Parker Red Lion, then the Fess Parker Doubletree), is proposing a new extension with an additional 80 rooms, though the project planners’ first go-round at the Historic Landmarks Commission indicates a long battle before the design earns approval from city leadership.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tax Tips for Homeowners
You probably don’t have space to store years of tax and insurance paperwork, warranties, and repair receipts related to your home. But you need that paperwork if you need to prove you deserve the tax deductions you took, to file an insurance claim, or to figure out if your busted oven is still under warranty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Independent
California Allocates More Than $2.2 Billion for Transportation Infrastructure
SAN JOSÉ — The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $2.2 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state at its August meeting. The allocation includes more than $1.6 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and nearly $336 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | My Morning Jacket Brings Psychedelic Americana to Santa Barbara Bowl
My Morning Jacket’s signature brand of raucous, riff-heavy Americana is full of deep grooves and psychedelic roots rock flavoring, and when the five-piece group brought its show to the Santa Barbara Bowl, the band proved once again why it stands as one of the most talented and consistent contemporary rock bands of our age.
Santa Barbara Independent
Public Input Sought on Draft Ordinance for Civilian Police Oversight
SANTA BARBARA, CA – 08/23/2022. The City of Santa Barbara seeks feedback on a draft ordinance that will guide its efforts in implementing a new civilian oversight system of the Police Department. The ordinance is an important step towards further strengthening accountability and transparency. This is an historical effort and the City’s first collaboration with the community on police oversight.
Santa Barbara Independent
Hundreds of Cyclists To Utilize Local Highways During Santa Barbara Triathlon This Weekend
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Approximately 800 cyclists participating in the Santa Barbara Triathlon will use portions of the state highway system in Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria on Saturday, August 27, between the hours of 7 am and 12:30 pm in the following locations:. · US 101 Overcrossing at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Independent
Goleta Beach Restaurant Project Update
The ambitious plans to re-envision and remodel the popular Beachside Cafe at Goleta Beach and reopen as The Ellwood became far more complicated once owner Omar Khashen and his team started work on the 80-year-old building. “When we started doing some discovery and pulling back drywall and opening up the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Gauchos Finish Strong to Defeat Westmont 4-0 in Annual Community Shield Game
It was only a matter of time before the high powered UCSB attack found its form and overwhelmed a determined effort by visiting Westmont. The Gauchos scored three second half goals and pulled away for a 4-0 victory over the Warriors in the annual Community Shield Game on Saturday night at Harder Stadium.
Comments / 0