GOLETA, CA, August 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta is developing a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and we need the input and ideas of businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents, visitors and everyone who has a stake in the economic future of Goleta. Please take 15 minutes to complete our confidential survey to help guide this important project. The perspectives and ideas of the community and stakeholders are essential for the creation of the plan and will help inform and guide the development of not only the City's long-term economic vision, but actionable strategies and initiatives.

