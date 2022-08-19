National Theater Live returns to Enzian with star-studded new productions

The 2022 fall season of the National Theatre Live series kicks off next month at Enzian and includes professionally shot versions of exciting new National Theatre stage productions filmed in the United Kingdom and broadcast to select cinemas for one day only.

The three-show series kicks off Sept. 24 with a new production of “Henry V” that stars Kit Harington of “Game of Thrones” fame and was captured earlier this year at the Donmar Warehouse in London. Then on Oct. 15, Enzian will screen the critically acclaimed legal play “Prima Facie” starring Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) captured live from the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. The final screening of the series on Nov. 26 is “Straight Line Crazy” which stars Ralph Fiennes as New York developer Robert Moses.

This fall’s NT Live season is presented in partnership with Rollins College and the Annie Russell Theatre, which will be hosting a talkback session after the premiere of “Prima Facie.” The play deals heavily with the issue of sexual assault, and the panel following the screening will feature staff from both Rollins College and Enzian discussing how directors, programmers and content creators can navigate the ethics and practical issues that come with producing media that delves into sensitive issues.

This specific talkback event is part of an initiative by Deanna Tiedtke, director of public relations for Enzian, who says she wants to bring back more educational and community-oriented content to the theater in the future.

“Enzian [is] such a valuable part of the community,” Tiedtke said, adding that community benefit through partnerships like the one Enzian has with Rollins College are crucial to accomplishing this goal.

Tickets to individual shows in the National Theatre Live series can be purchased for $20. Season passes to attend all three screenings are also available for $49.50, and include a complimentary glass of house wine at each show.

All screenings are at 10:30 a.m. and take place at Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit enzian.org/films/special-programs/national-theatre-live .

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.