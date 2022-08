Judith “Judy” Pobojewski Ottinger passed away August 20, 2022 after a long illness, and was while under hospice care at Viviant Healthcare in Shelbyville, TN. Judy was born September 9, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI, one of 5 daughters of Roman Thomas Pobojewski and Vivian Czachorski Pobojewski, both who have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Susan Pobojewski and Teresa Pobojewski Ford.

SHELBYVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO