WECT
Medicare regulators confirm woman coded in ER waiting room after waiting 5+ hours for care
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two months after reports surfaced that a woman had died in the Emergency Department waiting room at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center after waiting for hours to be seen, federal regulators have released a report that appears to confirm that’s essentially what happened. NHRMC initially downplayed the media reports on this patient’s death, saying no one died in their Emergency Room lobby and no state inspectors had been at the 17th street campus to investigate the death.
WECT
Misconfiguration of website tools leads to information leak at Novant Health; NHRMC says its patients not affected by leak
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health has announced that the private information of some clients may have been disclosed to Facebook’s parent company, Meta. Per the report, the incorrect configuration of Novant’s Facebook ads and a Meta website traffic tool led to the leak. Information at risk includes:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman files for protective order against wife
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –There are new details in the personal legal issues surrounding New Hanover County Commissioner Julia Olson-Boseman. A judge has denied a protective order request made by Boseman against her estranged spouse, Angela Olson-Boseman. The court found there was insufficient evidence to support claims of physical violence. Boseman is accused of withdrawing $118,000 from the couple’s joint-bank account on July 25, the same day the couple is said to have separated.
WECT
Novant Health opens new pulmonary medicine clinic in Shallotte
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine in Shallotte saw its first patients on Monday, August 22. Though sleep studies must still be done at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, the clinic’s providers can help treat lung conditions such as asthma and COPD along with sleep apnea and other sleep conditions. The new clinic also reduces the amount of people who need to be referred to the office in Wilmington.
WECT
Local groups to hold community events for Overdose Awareness Day
WECT
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
WECT
Brunswick Co. Schools to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - During the month of September, Brunswick County Health Services will offer in-school 7th and 12th-grade immunizations, Brunswick County Schools announced Monday. The immunizations will be available to 7th and 12th-grade students who have not already received Tdap or meningococcal vaccines. Tdap and Meningococcal vaccines are...
WECT
Medicare regulators recommend returning Novant Health NHRMC to good standing status
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A document Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center officials shared with WECT shows the state is recommending the hospital be returned to good standing with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A survey previously conducted on June 29 placed the hospital’s status in “Immediate Jeopardy” due to patient safety concerns.
WECT
WECT to host monkeypox forum on Facebook
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A panel of experts will discuss monkeypox during a Facebook Live forum hosted by WECT on Thursday, Aug. 25. On Monday, New Hanover County Public Health identified the first case of monkeypox in the county, and two cases of monkeypox were reported in Bladen County earlier this month.
WECT
Brunswick Partnership for Housing receives $25,000 grant
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Partnership for Housing has received a $25,000 grant to help renovate their first property in Southport. The grant was awarded by the Truist Foundation, created by the Truist Financial Corporation. “We’ve seen a rise in the need for families without permanent residence. The sooner...
WECT
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
WECT
Local groups partnering to provide permanent supportive housing at Driftwood
WECT
Officials stress importance of internet safety after recent arrest
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As a Pender County man sits in jail charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, law-enforcement officials have a renewed focus on keeping your kids safe online. District Attorney Ben David suggests if kids are going to have access to phones, the...
WECT
Riverwalk Visitor Center to be renovated
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington announced Aug. 22 that renovations had begun at the Riverwalk Visitor Center. Per their announcement, the $278,000 project will include:. Replacement of deck boards. Removal of the roof and furnishings in the picnic area. New landscaping. New overhead string lights. New stools.
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
WECT
Newest Girl Scout cookie to be an online exclusive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Girl Scouts of the USA announced Aug. 16 that a new cookie, “Raspberry Rally,” will be available for purchase during the 2023 cookie season. From January to April, those wishing to order the new cookie will only be able to do so online. After which, the cookies will be delivered directly to your home.
WECT
Full Interview: Yah Battle talks about acting as the lead role in Fading Ink
WECT
Wilmington Fire Department opens applications for Citizens Academy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is taking applications for the fall session of its Citizens Fire Academy. Members of the community can experience what it’s like for firefighters on Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting on September 8 and ending with a graduation ceremony on October 27.
