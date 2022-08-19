Read full article on original website
Dr. Dre Says Family Was Called to Say ‘Last Goodbyes’ at Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm
Dr. Dre has revealed just how close he came to dying after suffering a brain aneurysm last year. TMZ reported at the time that Dr. Dre was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and taken to the ICU. Sources said Dre was “stable and lucid,” and shortly thereafter, a statement was released on his Instagram saying he was “doing great” and would be “out of the hospital and back home soon.”
