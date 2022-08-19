Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to Do in Michigan
If you’re looking for somewhere with wide-open spaces, achingly beautiful scenery, and tons of things to do, choose Michigan as your next vacation destination! This Midwest state is overflowing with incredible places to embrace the great outdoors and appreciate all the wonderful things nature has to offer. Boasting countless...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
The Only Floating Post Office In The World Sits In Michigan’s Detroit River
This has got to be one of the more notable pieces of Michigan trivia! With the Great Lakes surrounding us it's no wonder we've learned to adapt to this "water wonderland." For example, we've got pizza delivery by plane or jet ski, we've got water taxis, and we can lay claim to the fact that we've got the "only floating post office in the world."
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan
Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Mackinac Island’s Witch Killing Drowning Pool, Is It Real?
A recent TikTok video has gone viral, receiving nearly 400,000 views in its first 16 hours on the platform, and it's all about the alleged killing of witches on historic Mackinac Island in the 1700s. Haileigh Vee, the host of The Mitten Mysteries Podcast, runs a TikTok account under the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
Novi family honors son, girlfriend lost in heartbreaking Lake Michigan drowning
Kory Ernster, a 2018 Novi High School graduate, flew under the radar as a student. After his heartbreaking death, a memorial scholarship in his name will ensure he is long remembered by not only those who loved him, but by Novi seniors with Michigan State University dreams. “He was positive...
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
Which is a Better?: Celebration Cinema’s VIP Plan or the Newly Re-Launched MoviePass?
Going to the movies is one of the best ways to get out of the house without spending a fortune year round. And thankfully here in West Michigan, we have some fantastic options to save money at the movie theatres. Specifically one of the greatest of all: the Celebration Cinema VIP Subscription.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Ms. Michigan crowned Ms. Wheelchair America runner-up
21 powerful and inspiring women competed in west Michigan for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America, with Ms. Michigan being crowned runner-up.
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Check Out The Perfect Spot To Take A Photo Of The Mackinac Bridge With Your Phone
Labor Day weekend is on the way, and if you've driven around anywhere in the state of Michigan, you've probably spotted the MDOT signs saying that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 6:30am - 12pm. That's because every single year, the Mackinac Bridge is closed...
Detroit News
Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise
For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
Mix 95.7FM
Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0