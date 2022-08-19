ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

wanderingwheatleys.com

The 25 Best Things to Do in Michigan

If you’re looking for somewhere with wide-open spaces, achingly beautiful scenery, and tons of things to do, choose Michigan as your next vacation destination! This Midwest state is overflowing with incredible places to embrace the great outdoors and appreciate all the wonderful things nature has to offer. Boasting countless...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Mix 95.7FM

The Best Spots for Waterfront Dining in Michigan

Waterfront dining is one of my favorite things to do. Having grown up on Lake Michigan, waterfront dining was something our family did all the time. It doesn't always have to be on a Great Lake, it just needs to be on the water. There's something special about the breeze,...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort

MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Top 5 cool cars seen at the Dream Cruise

For car-crazy people, the Woodward Dream Cruise is the world's biggest candy store. For the 27th time, an estimated 40,000 hot rods, retro mods and just plain odds rumbled along 16 miles of M-1 from Ferndale to Pontiac. Here are some of the coolest rides spotted Saturday at the Dream Cruise.
DETROIT, MI
