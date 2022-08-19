Chaminade’s electric offense has become lethal four-pronged attack

Davion Gause, of Chaminade Madonna, is a 2021 Sun Sentinel All County football player of the year. Picture taken December 7, 2021. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

If Chaminade-Madonna’s offense was a scary sight for defenses last season, this year’s edition is going to be a straight-up nightmare for all of the Lions’ opponents.

The defending 3A state champions, are going for their fifth state title in seven years, albeit in the FHSAA’s new 2M division, and they are looking to do so in style.

Chaminade is returning the majority of their offensive unit that scored a whopping 47 touchdowns, 341 total points and 26.2 points per game, all way above last year’s national average, per MaxPreps.

“I think on offense we just got a lot of weapons man,” head coach Dameon Jones told the Sun-Sentinel. “I think they’re gonna put up some numbers this year.”

“I probably got a possible like five DI receivers and a DI running back and DI quarterback, so it’s a good problem to have.”

Headlining the Lions’ weapons is a trio of junior returnees, four-star quarterback Cedrick Bailey, four-star running back Davion “Bullet” Gause and five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

And in case that wasn’t enough, former Miami Central star High School star Joshisa Trader transferred to the Hollywood powerhouse, giving Chaminade another elite route-runner on the outside.

Trader, rated as the No. 3 overall player and No. 1 athlete in the class of 2024, according to the 247 composite, played on both sides of the ball for the Rockets last season after transferring from Monsignor Pace midway through the season.

In Central’s state championship win over Merritt Island last year, Trader caught four balls for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring reception. He also excelled on the defensive end, highlighted by a 96-yard pick-six.

Now, he hopes to bring that same type of electricity and brilliance to a stacked Chaminade squad.

“There isn’t gonna be any double-teams, so if they run man they’re gonna lose regardless, Trader said. “All of us are dogs.”

“We’re going for a state championship and national championship for sure.”

Trader will be teamed up with a long-time friends in Bailey and Smith, who all played youth football together. Smith is the No. 11 player and No. 3 wide receiver in 2024. He led the Lions in receiving yards per game and receiving touchdowns after coming in halfway through the season from Pace.

Having someone just as good as him operating on the other side will not only give him more freedom with less defensive attention, but also makes him want to work even harder.

“We just work with each other, me and him, we compete,” Smith said of Trader. “In the offseason we were working out with each other almost every week and on the weekends and stuff like that with [Bailey]. We’ve been building that connection and timing with each other.”

Smith and Trader are not the only dangerous receiving threats on the Lions roster either. Guys like Duane Thomas Jr., Edwin Joseph and Kyle Washington are all sure to make an impact.

When asked how he would describe this year’s offense, Smith said it was like a Ferrari, all about speed and tempo, no surprise with the talent they have all around.

In the backfield, Gause, the Sun-Sentinel’s 5A-1A offensive player of the year for Chaminade will be a mutual benefit for the receivers, always capable of taking any carry the distance, and opening up the rest of the offense

Last year he rushed for 1,659 yards and 17 touchdowns and added 110 yards and another score through the air. He had 199 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ win over Berkeley Prep in the state title game. The work that he does just makes things easier for everyone else.

“Bullet takes a lot of stress off of the offense,” Bailey told the Sun-Sentinel. “When we having bad times, Bullet comes and picks us up, gets us a couple of yards, he’s our guy.”

Bailey is being handed the keys to the Ferrari for the second straight season. The 6-foot-6, signal caller thrived last year after the departure of Jaylon Tolbert, throwing for 19 touchdowns and over 2,000 yards.

He’s psyched at the thought of what his offense will be able to produce this year and knows that opposing defenses should be extremely worried, especially through the air.

“I feel like with those four, five guys we’re destined to have way more yards than we had last year, way higher passing percentage, way more everything,” Bailey said. “We feel like we’re just better.”