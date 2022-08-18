ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia

There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
TRAFFIC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Government
WOWK 13 News

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
#Drugs
wchstv.com

Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions

PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
POLITICS
WVNS

WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

