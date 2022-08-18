Read full article on original website
Health officials: 13-year-old among West Virginia COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a 13-year-old is among the recent deaths related to COVID-19. The state reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths since the last update on Friday, Aug. 19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 7,251 since the pandemic began. The […]
WDTV
COVID-19 W.Va. | 13-year-old dies, youngest COVID-related death
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 13-year old child has died from COVID-19, officials with the West Virginia DHHR confirmed with WSAZ. Officials said the child is from Nicholas County and is the youngest COVID-19-related death in West Virginia. When asked if the child had any underlying health issues, DHHR officials...
WTRF
Counties with the most super commuters in West Virginia
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia top 3,000
CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia again exceeded 3,000 on Friday, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported 3,009 cases statewide, 167 more than on Thursday. Also reported was 861 new cases received between the Thursday and Friday morning pandemic updates. Active...
Goat in West Virginia is more than just a farm animal, She loves paddle boarding
SCARBRO, W.Va. (AP) — Like a lot of West Virginians, Maggie loves paddle boarding. It’s just a little harder for her, what with the four hooves and all. “I thought, ‘Goats have pretty good balance. I am going to put the board in the creek in the back yard and see what she does,’” said […]
8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
The Dominion Post
West Virginia Tattoo Expo
The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
wchstv.com
Funding announced for three West Virginia drug-free coalitions
PUTNAM COUNTY, W. Va. (WCHS) — On Thursday Dr. Rahul Gupta, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director, returned to Putnam County, where he once served as health officer. Gupta announced support for the area's drug-free community coalitions, as they work to combat drug use at...
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
Metro News
North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
The State Fair of West Virginia plans for 2023
FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–Did you know the State Fair of West Virginia is one of the largest multi-day festivals in the state? This year’s fair brought out over 160,000 guests from inside and outside of the Mountain State. But, the focus now shifts to what’s going on next year in 2023. Kelly Collins, the CEO of […]
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
Governor and First Lady Justice announce next seven schools to receive Friends With Paws therapy dogs for Fall 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program...
This is West Virginia’s favorite drinking game, according to Google
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As West Virginia University, commonly known as one of the top party schools in the country, begins the fall semester, a study has revealed the drinking game that West Virginians prefer the most. According to Google search data compiled by Solitaire Bliss, of the 13 options that were included, West Virginia’s […]
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
WDTV
Rate of WV high schoolers attending college drops for second year in a row
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new study finds less West Virginia high schoolers are moving onto college. Statistics collected by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission found less high school students seeking higher education. It’s dropped 2.3% percent in the last two years with just 45.9% of West Virginia...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County family of eight rebuilds in wake of devastating flood
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A retired cardiac nurse and her husband stepped in to help raise their six grandchildren in what they believed to be their forever home. Now the Boner family is left cleaning up the devastation nearly a week after Monday's floods while praying for a break from the rain.
WV State Fair Edition, The Lincoln County Cloggers!
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Lights, Camera…Clog! Those are the things that come to mind when seeing the Lincoln County Cloggers Dance Team perform. The U.S. Cellular Stage at the State Fair of West Virginia was packed as crowd-goers filled their seats to see this incredible traditional Appalachian dance team perform. 59News was able to get […]
