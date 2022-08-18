New Orleans Mayor, LaToya "the Destroya" Cantrell, addressed her District A Budget Town Hall meeting about various topics and questions from homeowners. But one of the biggest concerns were questions about city staffing issues. New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino said the city is currently operating at 60% capacity. She pointed out the safety and health of the city is being compromised. One of the major concerns of citizens and business leaders is the shortage of New Orleans Police Officers. Crime continues to rise in the city. From a recent WGNO report:

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO