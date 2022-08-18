Read full article on original website
leoweekly.com
Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale For Taste Of Louisville 2022
Early bird tickets are now available for The Taste of Louisville, an annual 21+ food tasting event that features more than 50 local food and drink businesses. Early bird tickets cost $70, and you can buy them here. The early bird offer lasts until Monday, September 5. After that, ticket prices will increase to $80 for general admission and $300 for a four-pack of tickets.
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
WLKY.com
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
Massive pumpkin crowned champion at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — When you’re in Kentucky, you better go big or gourd home! A ginormous pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion today. Fair organizers say Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin beat out nine other competitors in this year’s event. A giant check was written for the giant pumpkin. Josh […]
leoweekly.com
The Louisville Orchestra Announces Free Neighborhood Concerts
The Louisville Orchestra has announced a new series of free concerts under their Music Without Borders series. Tickets for the performances are not required and the public is encouraged to bring personal seating to the performances at Shawnee Park. The series kicks off at Iroquois Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and at Shawnee Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
foodanddine.com
Chef Shaq Kitchen opens downtown: “American style with a twist”
Shaquan McDonald, a two-decade Louisville food business veteran, describes his first foray into eatery ownership as “American style with a twist.” Early standouts at Chef Shaq Kitchen (612 S. Fifth St.) include the Smoketown Burger, Thunder Over Louisville Fries with bacon and white queso, and McDonald’s signature Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Fall Festivals and Events in Louisville
Here’s a list of Fall Festivals for you and your family to enjoy! Click the links for times, addresses and admission information. Festivals are a great opportunity for Louisville families to explore different areas of town. So many local communities, businesses, and groups host fall events and more than not, they are free. Enjoy fall fun around Louisville with family and friends.
Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.
Freshwater jellyfish spotted in Louisville's Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Freshwater Jellyfish have been spotted in Shawnee Park. Officials with the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy shared photos of the mini-marvels via their Facebook page. The jellyfish, which are about the size of a penny, were located inside the pond near the West Broadway entrance of the...
Nine people arrested after panic started after loud noise created at Kentucky State Fair
Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported to law enforcement, authorities said. Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” at about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
WTVQ
Families raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning through Capitol rally
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- An awareness rally was held Sunday morning to remember the lives of nearly 200 Kentuckians who have died in recent years from fentanyl poisoning. The rally was put on by the “Never Alone Nick Rucker Foundation”. Founder Angela Parkerson created the foundation in honor of her son, who died in 2021.
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Jeffersontown celebrates its Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series Champs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown welcomed home its world champions on Saturday. The baseball team that won the Cal Ripken Babe Ruth World Series in Branson, Mo., was treated to a hero's welcome at Skyview Park. J'town Mayor Bill Dieruf presented the team with the key to the city and...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
Amy and Ava Jones are home
Amy and Ava Jones returned home late Thursday night. Amy and Ava, along with Trey and Creek Jones, were the victims of an accident in Louisville, Kentucky where they were struck by a car driven by 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind. The Jones family were pedestrians. Trey Jones died...
Smoketown laundromat offers free laundry for young people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new resource in Smoketown wanted to reach out to their neighbors and offer free Laundry services. ‘Youth Build’ Smoketown Laundry opened their doors this week. Youth Build is a non-profit for young adults. They transformed a vacant lot, at East Breckinridge and South Hancock...
10 Foods You Have to Eat at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair is underway at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. I spent opening day like there like I have for 20 of the last 22 years and, like always, much of my time was spent eating. So, to get you geared up for your trip to the Fair, I decided to put together a list of the 10 Foods You Have to Eat at the Kentucky State Fair. And, yes. I built this list from experience. I have been coming to and enjoying the Kentucky State Fair for two decades and I have pretty much tried everything there is to try.
WLKY.com
Gabe Sisk transferring from Ballard
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ballard High School guard Gabe Sisk will not be a Bruin this upcoming season. WLKY Sports has learned that the Class of 2023 guard will play at Prolific Prep in Napa Valley, Ca. The basketball academy's website says:. "Essentially, Prolific Prep provides a college-preparatory education on...
