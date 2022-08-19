ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Army Corps of Engineers to monitor Manasquan Inlet, deemed safe for boaters

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

The Manasquan Inlet has been deemed safe for marine traffic after the sudden formation of a sandbar that made parts of the waterway difficult to navigate.

On Friday, Rep. Chris Smith went over the results of a survey from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to study the sand formation on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the waterway and its broader impact on the area.

"The fact is they sent their whole team up, did the survey within two days of our request, and have committed to additional surveys," Smith said.

Smith added that he was told a single storm could flush the area free of sand.

Additional surveys will be needed before a final decision on possible dredging is made.

