Filthy habits

The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 5 days ago
The egg of a medieval worm. Cambridge Archaeological Unit , Author provided (no reuse)

We had expected the friars to have a lower prevalence of infection than the general population. Both roundworm and whipworm are spread by the faecal contamination of food and drink. In other words, their presence indicates a failure of sanitation.

Augustinian friaries often had purpose-built latrines and hand-washing facilities, and they enjoyed more wealth and luxury than the poor peasants living in the town. So why should the friars be more likely to suffer from worms?

One plausible explanation is how they may have fertilised the crops they grew in their vegetable garden. It was standard practice in the medieval period for monasteries to grow plants for their own consumption, and it was also standard to fertilise crops with faeces.

At that time, people were just as happy to fertilise crops with human faeces dug out from cesspits as they were to use animal dung. It’s possible that the friars were reinfected by parasites when the faeces from their own latrines was emptied out and used to fertilise their gardens.

So while medieval monks, nuns, and friars were onto something by separating faeces from food, those early sanitary habits may have been somewhat negated by what they would do next with their collected excrement.

Rusty
3d ago

Sadly, right here in Wisconsin, human waste pumped from mound septic systems is widely sprayed across farm fields here in Juneau County and I'd assume many other rural counties as well. Combine this with the injection of liquid manure from some of these mega farms in the area you can easily get massive hotspots of nitrogen and other contaminants in well water. Sadder yet, this contamination is allowed by current regulations, worse yet NEVER monitored!!

connie rose
2d ago

I believe Mexico fertilizes it’s crops in the same manner - which is why caution should be used in purchasing produce grown in Mexico or possibly in South America.

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk

