Filthy habits

The egg of a medieval worm. Cambridge Archaeological Unit , Author provided (no reuse)

We had expected the friars to have a lower prevalence of infection than the general population. Both roundworm and whipworm are spread by the faecal contamination of food and drink. In other words, their presence indicates a failure of sanitation.

Augustinian friaries often had purpose-built latrines and hand-washing facilities, and they enjoyed more wealth and luxury than the poor peasants living in the town. So why should the friars be more likely to suffer from worms?

One plausible explanation is how they may have fertilised the crops they grew in their vegetable garden. It was standard practice in the medieval period for monasteries to grow plants for their own consumption, and it was also standard to fertilise crops with faeces.

At that time, people were just as happy to fertilise crops with human faeces dug out from cesspits as they were to use animal dung. It’s possible that the friars were reinfected by parasites when the faeces from their own latrines was emptied out and used to fertilise their gardens.

So while medieval monks, nuns, and friars were onto something by separating faeces from food, those early sanitary habits may have been somewhat negated by what they would do next with their collected excrement.