Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD

Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED

This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

