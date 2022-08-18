Read full article on original website
Related
Marlboro man pleads guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that on Aug. 1, James Hemenway, 43, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before state Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, sitting in Toms River, to a charge of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute. According to an Aug. 18 press release...
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe
CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses
TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FEMALE INMATE VOMITING BLOOD
Emergency personnel are tending to a female inmate in Ocean County Jail who is vomiting blood. She is being transported to the hospital for further care and evaluation. No additional details are available at this time.
Jersey Shore Man Pleads Guilty To Cocaine Trafficking Charges: Prosecutor
A 43-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has pleaded guilty to drug-dealing charges, authorities said. The case was part of a larger investigation called "Operation Checkmate," according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. James Hemenway, of Morganville, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine and with intent to distribute,...
California Man Facing Multiple Charges After Monster Mania Convention
by Cherry Hill Police Department Cherry Hill, NJ –A California man is facing sexual offense...
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: FIGHT LEAVES ONE INJURED AND ONE JAILED
This morning at about 3:30 am, patrols responded to Robert’s Road for a report of a fight involving multiple male adults. Patrols located one male victim with superficial lacerations to the chest from an edged weapon, bite marks to the back and bruising to the face. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
Two 16-Year-Olds Beaten, Slashed, Pushed Down Stairs in New York City by Group
NEW YORK, NY – Two 16-year-old boys were brutally beaten and assaulted early Friday morning...
Two Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested in Absecon
ABSECON, NJ – Two suspects were charged after police in Absecon initiated a traffic stop...
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Willingboro PAL Snack Shack Burglarized and Vandalized
By Willingboro Police Department WILLINGBORO, NJ – On Wednesday the Willingboro Police responded to the...
Hazlet, NJ man breaks into father’s home, commits patricide, wounds his aunt
A Hazlet Township man has been arrested and charged with allegedly committing patricide at his father's home. The horrifying details of the Hazlet man murdering his own father have been announced by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said that 43-year-old Ernest K....
Slashing, Biting Reported in Holmdel Street Fight as Suspects Flee in Golf Cart
HOLMDEL, NJ – One person was slashed and bitten during a street fight involving multiple...
Three Charged in Stolen Vehicle in Morris County
by Morris County Prosecutor’s Office ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll,...
HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings
Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another. Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
Spring Valley Police Department Wishes Detective Happy Retirement After 36 Years
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Spring Valley Police Department Detective Reginald “Reggie” Anderson has called it...
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Good Samaritan Stabbed on NYC Subway Train Stepping Up for Others at Rockefeller Plaza Station
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old man was stabbed on a Manhattan subway train after...
Shore News Network
111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0