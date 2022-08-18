Read full article on original website
Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday
Cape Gazette
Police investigating two-car crash in Rehoboth
Delaware State Police are investigating following a two-car crash Aug. 21 in Rehoboth. The crash happened about 12 a.m. at the intersection of Shuttle and Country Club roads, officials said. Emergency responders found one vehicle on its side, but no one was inside, officials said. Three people was transported to...
WMDT.com
Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
clayconews.com
Driver and Vehicle sought in Fatal Hit And Run on U.S. 13 in Wicomico County, Maryland
SALISBURY, MD (August 20, 2022) – The Maryland State Police is reporting that MSP Troopers are searching for a commercial vehicle and operator believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County. The victim is identified as Colin Henny Lin, 29,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
WMDT.com
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
firststateupdate.com
Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage.
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse damaged in outside trash fire
SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of an outside trash fire that damaged a Salisbury townhome late last week. At around 1:15 p.m. Friday, a Salisbury Police Officer on routine patrol discovered the fire in the 500 block of Green Mor Court. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes. Officials say the smoke and fire alarms were present but did not activate due to the fact that the fire began outside of the home.
Multiple people hurt after serious crash in South Jersey, officials say
A serious crash left multiple people injured Friday night in rural Cumberland County, officials said. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near State Highway 77 and Polk Lane in Upper Deerfield, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Troopers were investigating and police did not immediately have more information.
Police Blotter: Milton Man Charged for Assault
MILTON, DE – Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for...
WBOC
Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury PD Arrest Princess Anne Man in August 7th Shooting
Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault with a firearm that occurred on August 7th. Police have arrested 21 year old Raekwon Burton of Princess Anne in connection with a shooting that left a 24 year old man hospitalized. Police say the victim had been parked on Smith Street when an unidentified man approached, displayed the firearm and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle and ran off.
WGMD Radio
Update: Seaford Police Identify Suspect in Wed. Night Shooting
Seaford Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights – Two apartments. The victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night at about 10:05 p.m. The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and was admitted in critical condition.
WGMD Radio
Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting
Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
Ocean City Police Horse Recovering After Dental Surgery
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department is wishing their horse Storm a...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington
Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
WMDT.com
Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
