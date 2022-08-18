ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selbyville, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Frankford Man Killed In Selbyville Accident Thursday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on August 18, 2022, in Selbyville as Edwin Marzariegos-Coronado, 28, of Frankford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday...
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Police investigating two-car crash in Rehoboth

Delaware State Police are investigating following a two-car crash Aug. 21 in Rehoboth. The crash happened about 12 a.m. at the intersection of Shuttle and Country Club roads, officials said. Emergency responders found one vehicle on its side, but no one was inside, officials said. Three people was transported to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Police working to identify graffiti suspect in Rehoboth Beach area

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Police in Rehoboth Beach are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to several graffiti incidents in the area. The suspect (pictured above) is wanted in connection to seven separate graffiti incidents that took place between July 25th and August 11th. Police have been actively investigating the incidents and have been able to obtain photos from surveillance videos taken around the time of the incidents.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
City
Frankford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Selbyville, DE
Local
Delaware Accidents
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
Selbyville, DE
Accidents
Selbyville, DE
Crime & Safety
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old William Klenk of Hartly, Delaware. It is unknown when William was last seen. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as a white...
HARTLY, DE
WMDT.com

Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
SELBYVILLE, DE
firststateupdate.com

Tragic Accident Takes The Life Of Frankford Man In Selbyville Thursday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4 said DeMalto. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
SELBYVILLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Life#Traffic Accident#The Delaware State Police#Dupont Boulevard#Rav 4
CBS Philly

Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane around 6 p.m.Not a lot of information is being released right now. New Jersey State Police say multiple people are injured and at least two vehicles were involved.There is no word on the extent of the injuries at this time and state police have not related what led up to this accident.A white van involved in the crash could be seen with major front-end damage. 
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WMDT.com

Salisbury townhouse damaged in outside trash fire

SALISBURY, Md. – Maryland Fire Marshals are working to determine the cause of an outside trash fire that damaged a Salisbury townhome late last week. At around 1:15 p.m. Friday, a Salisbury Police Officer on routine patrol discovered the fire in the 500 block of Green Mor Court. Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to control the blaze in 15 minutes. Officials say the smoke and fire alarms were present but did not activate due to the fact that the fire began outside of the home.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
WBOC

Two Injured in Crash in Rehoboth Beach Crash

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities say two people were injured following a Monday evening crash on Route 24 in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company said that at around 6:30 p.m., it was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WGMD Radio

Salisbury PD Arrest Princess Anne Man in August 7th Shooting

Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault with a firearm that occurred on August 7th. Police have arrested 21 year old Raekwon Burton of Princess Anne in connection with a shooting that left a 24 year old man hospitalized. Police say the victim had been parked on Smith Street when an unidentified man approached, displayed the firearm and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle and ran off.
SALISBURY, MD
WGMD Radio

Update: Seaford Police Identify Suspect in Wed. Night Shooting

Seaford Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Chandler Heights – Two apartments. The victim was found with a single gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night at about 10:05 p.m. The victim was flown to Christiana Hospital and was admitted in critical condition.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

Breaking: Man Critically Injured in Seaford Shooting

Seaford police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head. It was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chandler Heights II. Arriving officers found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to a trauma center where police say he was last reported in life-threatening condition.
SEAFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Rollover Crash With Entrapment In Harrington

Rescue crews are currently responding to S Dupont Highway at Milford Harrington Highway in Harrington for a rollover crash with entrapment. First arriving confirming entrapment. The northbound lanes of S Dupont Highway have lane restrictions. Update: Drive has self-extricated with the assistance of EMS.
HARRINGTON, DE
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Salisbury woman charged with embezzling over $15k from high school Band Boosters

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been charged with embezzling over $15,000 from a local high school’s Band Boosters. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says it was notified by the administration at Wicomico High School on July 13th that a subject was stealing funds from the Band Boosters account. Further investigation revealed that the treasurer for the Band Boosters, 31-year-old Brooke Amber Cook, had stolen a total of $15,085.04 between December 2021 and June 2022. Police say Cook used the stolen funds to purchase personal items and pay a variety of personal bills.
SALISBURY, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy