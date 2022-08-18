Read full article on original website
Two 16-Year-Olds Beaten, Slashed, Pushed Down Stairs in New York City by Group
NEW YORK, NY – Two 16-year-old boys were brutally beaten and assaulted early Friday morning...
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Good Samaritan Stabbed on NYC Subway Train Stepping Up for Others at Rockefeller Plaza Station
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old man was stabbed on a Manhattan subway train after...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
Do You Know Them? Wanted by the NYPD for Multiple Armed Robberies Near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for three young...
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
Man attacked, 83-year-old woman pushed to ground in Central Park
Police say a 34-year-old man was simply sitting on a bench, not far from Wollman Rink when he was hit in the face around 10 a.m. Saturday.
NBC New York
Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty
Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
Arrested woman, 33, escapes from NYC police station; police still searching for her
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — NYPD officers are looking for a woman who escaped from a Bronx police station Wednesday night. As of Thursday evening she has still evaded capture. Christina Evans, 33, managed to escape from the 44th Precinct at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, The New York Post reported. She had been arrested for allegedly violating a protective order against her.
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man sucker-punches woman, 34, in Central Park, pushes another woman while fleeing
Two people were injured in Central Park Saturday morning after a man randomly sucker-punched a 34-year-old woman and then knocked over an 83-year-old while trying to get away, police said.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Two Men Charged for Murder of Queens Taxi Driver Kutin Gyimah
NEW YORK, NY – Two men have officially been arrested and charged for the brutal...
Man Shot Multiple Times in Brooklyn During Argument
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a man...
VIDEO: Duo assaults BX Family Dollar store employee who confronted them for stealing
A pair of thieves assaulted a store employee who confronted them about stealing merchandise from a Bronx discount store, police said.
bronx.com
Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
Shore News Network
