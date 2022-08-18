ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
Famous First Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey

From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
In Shift Watterman Says She is Working on Hybrid Council Meetings

In a shift from her previous position, Council President Joyce Watterman said this morning that she is “working on” implementing hybrid City Council meetings. In January, Watterman had responded tersely to the question saying “Meetings will be in person.”. The issue re-emerged on Wednesday when an overflow...
Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

