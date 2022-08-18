Read full article on original website
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn Man Killed Over Electric ScooterJeffery MacBrooklyn, NY
Is NYC Becoming A City For The Rich?Jeffery MacNew York City, NY
Good Samaritan Stabbed on NYC Subway Train Stepping Up for Others at Rockefeller Plaza Station
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old man was stabbed on a Manhattan subway train after...
HOMICIDES: Garfield, Paterson Men In Their 20s Slain In Separate Shootings
Two men – one from Garfield, the other from Paterson – were shot and killed in the Silk City within 5½ hours of one another. Off-duty officers heard shots, came running and found a crime scene but no victim at 51 Colonial Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber
A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said. Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
Traffic Alert: Newark Police Warn of Traffic Delays Due to Citywide Peace Walk on Saturday
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are anticipating traffic issues and delays during Saturday’s citywide Peace...
Spring Valley Police Department Wishes Detective Happy Retirement After 36 Years
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Spring Valley Police Department Detective Reginald “Reggie” Anderson has called it...
What’s With This Strange Red Hand Print Showing up on Sussex County Storefronts?
VERNON, NJ – If you have been out to a restaurant or business in Sussex...
Famous First Occurrences That Happened in Essex County, New Jersey
From the dawn of the American Revolution to the Industrial Revolution to today, Essex County has been the starting point and arena for innovators, influential figures, monumental events, and more. So much history has happened here — some even the first of its kind in the state, country, or even world. It may be challenging to uncover what Essex County and its municipalities have done first. Whether buried in a century-old book or part of recent news, we have done our research to share with you what groundbreaking and leading things have occurred in Essex County, New Jersey. Read on to learn about Essex County’s famous firsts.
Police: Jersey City man spits on Bayonne cop after getting caught trying to break into cars
A Jersey City man spit on a Bayonne police officer, also providing a fake name during his arrest, after getting caught trying to break into two cars, authorities said. Marco Figueroa, 48, of Jersey City, was charged with two counts of burglary, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault, and contempt (warrant), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
Police Suspect Jumped Into Hackensack River, Rescued by Officers
HACKENSACK, NJ – A man being questioned by police in Teaneck jumped into the Hackensack...
Pressure on Amy DeGise, NJ pol in alleged hit-and-run, continues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise continues to face calls to resign after her alleged involvement in a July hit-and-run, now including an online petition that has amassed thousands of signatures. But DeGise has thus far refused to step down, vowing to have more to say after the conclusion of an investigation […]
In Shift Watterman Says She is Working on Hybrid Council Meetings
In a shift from her previous position, Council President Joyce Watterman said this morning that she is “working on” implementing hybrid City Council meetings. In January, Watterman had responded tersely to the question saying “Meetings will be in person.”. The issue re-emerged on Wednesday when an overflow...
Jersey Cash 5 $391K Ticket Sold in Passaic County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn...
Longtime Maywood Pizzeria Owners Evicted
A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business after apparently being evicted. Paperwork obtained by Daily Voice shows Angelo's pizzeria was evicted Monday, Aug. 15. Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook. He did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.
Slashing, Biting Reported in Holmdel Street Fight as Suspects Flee in Golf Cart
HOLMDEL, NJ – One person was slashed and bitten during a street fight involving multiple...
Man Shot from Behind While Cleaning Car in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A man who was cleaning his car was shot from behind but...
State police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday on New Jersey Turnpike
State police say two people were killed following a vehicle crash Sunday on the New Jersey Turnpike.
