Two 16-Year-Olds Beaten, Slashed, Pushed Down Stairs in New York City by Group
NEW YORK, NY – Two 16-year-old boys were brutally beaten and assaulted early Friday morning...
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Do You Know Them? Wanted by the NYPD for Multiple Armed Robberies Near Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for three young...
Good Samaritan Stabbed on NYC Subway Train Stepping Up for Others at Rockefeller Plaza Station
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old man was stabbed on a Manhattan subway train after...
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
Woman Shot and Killed Inside Canarsie Apartment Building
NEW YORK, NY – A 42-year-old Brooklyn woman was shot and killed inside a Canarsie...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
NYC Men Robbed of their Clothes at Knifepoint in Broad Daylight by 3 Women
NEW YORK, NY – Two men were robbed at knifepoint by three women who demanded...
NBC New York
Officers Possibly Chasing ATV Before Deadly Queens Crash Placed on Modified Duty
Two NYPD officers have been placed on modified duty while the department investigates whether they were involved Friday morning's mangled ATV crash that killed two people. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue -- not too far from the Queensboro Bridge. Cops say two men in their 30s were on an ATV, which is illegal to ride in New York City, when they hit the side of a tractor-trailer truck.
Man shot during robbery attempt in Harlem: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted robbery in Harlem early Monday, police said. The victim was struck in the left arm at 1532 Amsterdam Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A person of interest is in custody, but […]
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
bronx.com
Francisco Bengochea, 19 & Fransys Ramirez, 25, Arrested For The Murder Of Melvin Urena, 19
On Saturday, July 02, 2022, at approximately 1332 hours, police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the vicinity of E. 156th Street and Melrose Avenue, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 19-year-old male with two gunshot wounds; one...
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
NYC jail stabbings, slashings up 71% to hit seven-year high despite fewer Rikers detainees
City jail stabbings and slashings are on an alarming rise even as the numbers of detainees sinks, city statistics show. For the first seven months of 2022, 296 such incidents were reported — up a dizzying 71% from the 173 reported in the same period last year, the data show. The number of stabbings and slashings in July alone hit 42, nearly matching the 44 reported in the first seven months of ...
Slashing, Biting Reported in Holmdel Street Fight as Suspects Flee in Golf Cart
HOLMDEL, NJ – One person was slashed and bitten during a street fight involving multiple...
Shore News Network
