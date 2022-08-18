ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Weehawken, NJ
State
New York State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say

Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
PATERSON, NJ
MyChesCo

13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses

TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

A Minor Girl Was the Target of Murder-for-Hire Plot

NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged Tuesday, August 16th, in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with the intent that a murder for hire be committed.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls

Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
wdhn.com

After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

NEW YORK (AP) — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases. A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ’90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
