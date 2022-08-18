Read full article on original website
GOTCHA! Gunman Who Carjacked Couple Captured Thanks To Police Drone: NJ Authorities
A gunman who carjacked a couple waiting to pick up food outside an Elizabeth restaurant was captured by police thanks to a Newark police drone that followed their Mercedes to Jersey City, authorities said. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, and another man were both wearing masks when they got...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man spits on Bayonne cop after getting caught trying to break into cars
A Jersey City man spit on a Bayonne police officer, also providing a fake name during his arrest, after getting caught trying to break into two cars, authorities said. Marco Figueroa, 48, of Jersey City, was charged with two counts of burglary, hindering apprehension, aggravated assault, and contempt (warrant), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber
A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said. Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
2 NJ men dead after separate overnight incidents
Two New men are dead after separate overnight shootings in New Jersey, authorities said.
Newark man found shot to death after fight, police say
Essex County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man who died from a single gunshot wound on Friday. The victim has been identified as Nadir Key, 29, of 13th Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. No arrests have been made. Police responded to a...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Man Indicted on 15 Counts: Accused of Armed Carjacking in Elizabeth & Assaulting a Police Officer
TRENTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Friday announced first-degree carjacking, robbery, and conspiracy charges against a Hudson County man who allegedly stole a car and other items from a couple at gunpoint as they sat in their car waiting to pick up food at a restaurant in Elizabeth.
Two people dead in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were killed in separate shootings in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The first victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was shot outside 51 Colonial Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment,...
13 Individuals Charged With Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Offenses
TRENTON, NJ — Thirteen individuals were charged on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting unlawful activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,”...
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
Newark residents march against violent crime, day after man shot to death
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark residents took to the streets Saturday to speak out against violent crime, one day after a man was shot to death in the city. A homicide investigation is underway after 29-year-old Nadir Key was fatally shot in the 200 block of Orange Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the […]
A Minor Girl Was the Target of Murder-for-Hire Plot
NEWARK, NJ — A Newark man was indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme to kill a minor girl, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Armando Conceicao, 57, is charged Tuesday, August 16th, in a two-count indictment with conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with the intent that a murder for hire be committed.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Officer Arrested, Owes $50,000+ In Bayonne Bridge Tolls
Bayonne Police Officer Jeffrey Veloz was arrested on August 11, accused of being a toll cheat. According to various news outlets, he reportedly used a mechanical device to block his license plate to avoid paying tolls for years at the Bayonne Bridge. The sum totals more than $50,000. Veloz, who...
Newark Man Wanted in Connection With July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police are seeking a man wanted for questioning for a shooting...
16-Year-Old Shot in Clifton
CLIFTON, NJ – Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and rushed to the...
SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot
A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation. Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show. He served...
Couple Found Shot, Dead Inside Car in Paterson
PATERSON, NJ – Paterson Police are investigating after a couple was found shot dead inside...
wdhn.com
After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried
NEW YORK (AP) — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases. A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ’90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.
Three Charged in Stolen Vehicle in Morris County
by Morris County Prosecutor’s Office ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll,...
Autistic 4-Year-Old Killed After Attending Older Brother’s Funeral in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – An autistic 4-year-old boy from Queens was killed after being struck...
