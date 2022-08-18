Read full article on original website
Rayshard Brooks’ attorneys will continue fight for justice in civil court
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers representing the Rayshard Brooks family expressed their disappointment and heartbreak Tuesday night after a Special Prosecutor announced two Atlanta Police Officers would not be charged with his death. “We’ve been here for two years. They have been deciding if they’re going to prosecute this for...
Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two Atlanta police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 will not face charges. Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who joined Skandalakis in the investigation, announced Tuesday administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.
Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...
Atlanta council member pushes to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a push from an Atlanta city council member to keep rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. It’s in response to Young Thug’s RICO charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says the rapper’s lyrics implicate murder and gang life....
Canton man found guilty of attempting to commit child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cherokee County jury found a man guilty of attempting to commit child molestation and attempting to pander a person under the age of 18 after he was caught by an undercover officer posing as a young girl online. Jerome Walker III used an online escort...
Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers. Some...
Clayton County man charged with child exploitation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
‘He loved fiercely and with his whole heart’ Victims’ loved ones react to Midtown shooting
ATLANTA, Fulton County (WGCL) – CBS 46 News is learning more about each of the three victims of Monday’s shooting in Midtown. Many are remembering the victims for their kindness and dedication to the work that they do. Among them is 60-year-old Michael Shinners, a beloved property manager...
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
Hall County man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend. Alexis Davis Roberson’s body was found in her residence on the 3300 block of McDougal Road Aug. 22. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County teenager is dead after police say he was shot by his twin brother. DeKalb County police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, the 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom of a home on the 5100 block of Young Knoll in Stone Mountain when it went off and hit one of the teens, identified as Dimitri Hayes, in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
Johns Creek parents charged after meth, amphetamine found in their baby’s system
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - A 10-month-old metro Atlanta infant was found to have meth, amphetamine, and caffeine in his system after he was found unresponsive by police. According to Johns Creek police, officers were called to the infant’s home on July 18 where they found the child’s grandmother attempting to giving him CPR. When police arrived, the child was awake and breathing.
Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood
Wake Up Atlanta 4:30 a.m. Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation. The filing responds to Sen. Graham’s attempts to get a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear before the special grand jury until he can appeal. Fulton County seeks poll workers. Updated: Aug....
14-year-old reportedly shot and killed in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE. When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
One man killed by his brother after domestic dispute
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old male from Stone Mountain was killed in his home after a domestic dispute with his brother. According to authorities, Gwinnett Police was dispatched to a home in Deep Springs between Santee St and Sandy Steam Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. 47-year-old Arron Robinson called 911 stating that he killed his brother. Upon arrival Aaron surrendered without incident, police say.
