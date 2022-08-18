ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments

CBS 46

Rayshard Brooks’ attorneys will continue fight for justice in civil court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers representing the Rayshard Brooks family expressed their disappointment and heartbreak Tuesday night after a Special Prosecutor announced two Atlanta Police Officers would not be charged with his death. “We’ve been here for two years. They have been deciding if they’re going to prosecute this for...
CBS 46

Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning. ORIGINAL STORY: Victims, suspected shooter identified in deadly triple Midtown Atlanta shooting. WATCH COURT APPEARANCE HERE:. Two people are dead and another is injured...
CBS 46

No charges filed against Atlanta police officers in Rayshard Brooks’ shooting death

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The two Atlanta police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 will not face charges. Pete Skandalakis, the special prosecutor assigned to investigate the Atlanta police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, and Danny Porter, a retired Gwinnett County district attorney who joined Skandalakis in the investigation, announced Tuesday administrative dismissal would be issued for the officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, who have since been placed on administrative leave.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Lawsuit reveals connection between Midtown shooter and victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Court documents obtained by CBS46 appear to show a connection between Raissa Kengne and the men she’s accused of shooting and killing in midtown Atlanta Monday afternoon. Victims Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners were two of 29 defendants named in a lawsuit filed by Kengne...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Canton man found guilty of attempting to commit child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cherokee County jury found a man guilty of attempting to commit child molestation and attempting to pander a person under the age of 18 after he was caught by an undercover officer posing as a young girl online. Jerome Walker III used an online escort...
CANTON, GA
CBS 46

Why were Atlanta police officers charged so quickly in Rayshard Brooks’ death?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were originally charged in 2020 with lightning speed by the previous Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. The two officers were charged within 5 days of the death of Rayshard Brooks during an encounter with the officers. Some...
CBS 46

Clayton County man charged with child exploitation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a man suspected of child exploitation Aug. 19. Marco Mendoza Escalante was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children. The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes investigated Escalante after receiving a tip about Escalante possessing child...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta radio host captures suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at ATL

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta radio host stumbled upon the suspected Midtown shooter’s arrest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport soon after deplaning. “I tweeted the photo out saying, ‘hey, it looks like they, you know, have who could be the suspect in custody at the airport,’” said Brian Moote.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Hall County man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Hall County man has been charged with felony murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend. Alexis Davis Roberson’s body was found in her residence on the 3300 block of McDougal Road Aug. 22. She had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HALL COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Brother charged after accidentally shooting, killing twin in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County teenager is dead after police say he was shot by his twin brother. DeKalb County police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, the 17-year-old brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom of a home on the 5100 block of Young Knoll in Stone Mountain when it went off and hit one of the teens, identified as Dimitri Hayes, in the face. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Local drug kingpin sentenced to eight years in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The leader of a large cocaine distribution and money laundering network was sentenced to eight years in prison earlier this week. Tory Lenard Troup was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Troup started the operation after...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Suspects tied to Atlanta celebrity home burglaries arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three suspects have been indicted after their arrest in connection with several celebrity home burglaries in the Atlanta area. Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff were arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department after acting on intelligence provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Johns Creek parents charged after meth, amphetamine found in their baby’s system

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) - A 10-month-old metro Atlanta infant was found to have meth, amphetamine, and caffeine in his system after he was found unresponsive by police. According to Johns Creek police, officers were called to the infant’s home on July 18 where they found the child’s grandmother attempting to giving him CPR. When police arrived, the child was awake and breathing.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
CBS 46

Racial slurs spray painted in Garden Hills neighborhood

Wake Up Atlanta 4:30 a.m. Sen. Graham “crucial” to election investigation. The filing responds to Sen. Graham’s attempts to get a federal judge to stay a decision requiring him to appear before the special grand jury until he can appeal. Fulton County seeks poll workers. Updated: Aug....
CBS 46

14-year-old reportedly shot and killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 14-year-old boy was reportedly shot and killed just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in southeast Atlanta. According to police, officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1046 Fayetteville Rd SE. When officers got there they found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

One man killed by his brother after domestic dispute

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 44-year-old male from Stone Mountain was killed in his home after a domestic dispute with his brother. According to authorities, Gwinnett Police was dispatched to a home in Deep Springs between Santee St and Sandy Steam Drive shortly after 1:00 p.m. 47-year-old Arron Robinson called 911 stating that he killed his brother. Upon arrival Aaron surrendered without incident, police say.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

