Ultimate Metallica

Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Ultimate Metallica

Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
Ultimate Metallica

39 Years Ago: Metallica Start the Thrash Revolution With ‘Kill ‘Em All’

When Dave Mustaine was abruptly fired from Metallica and shipped off to Los Angeles on a Greyhound bus, he sputtered to James Hetfield, “Don’t use any of my shit!”. Metallica didn’t obey his request, either out of spite or from the conviction that the rest of the band contributed to the songs, as well, so they belonged to the entire group and not just to Mustaine. While they gave their former guitarist writing credit for “Jump in the Fire,” “”Phantom Lord,” “Metal Militia” and “The Four Horsemen” -- an expansion of their No Life Til Leather demo track “The Mechanix” -- they didn’t ask him if they could use them. Had they done so, Metallica’s debut Kill 'Em All, which came out on July 25, 1983, might have sounded pretty different.
Ultimate Metallica

Live in Europe: Catching Up With Metallica’s Recently Released Live Videos

Metallica have officially wrapped up their summer tour across Europe and they're gearing up for their final three shows of the year, first in Chicago then Buffalo and Pittsburgh. As fans debate and wonder what 2023 and beyond may have in store for the band, we figured now is as good a time as any to look back on some of the most recent official live videos Metallica have released from their Europen trek.
Ultimate Metallica

Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Ultimate Metallica

Ultimate Metallica

The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.

