Read full article on original website
Related
Metallica Release Official Lyric Video For ‘Master of Puppets’
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
RELATED PEOPLE
Metallica Collab With ‘Stranger Things’ for New Hellfire Club Merch
Don't you wish you could join the "Hellfire Club"? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things series, and his "Hellfire Club" may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. "Eddie,...
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Now Trying to Cancel Metallica, Twitter Reacts
Some Stranger Things viewers have turned against Metallica in a seeming attempt to "cancel" the veteran metal band after learning more about their past. Metallica got a boost in popularity last month when one of their songs appeared on Stranger Things 4. Illustrating the latest clash of heavy metal and...
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
Metallipalooza: Download Metallica’s Set From Opening Night at Lollapalooza
Metallica rocked the opening night of Lollapalooza in Chicago just a few days ago and now the complete show is available to stream and download. Fans can grab the full set at LiveMetallica.com and nugs.net. Lollapalooza took place from July 28-31 in Grand Park in Chicago and featured other artists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
39 Years Ago: Metallica Start the Thrash Revolution With ‘Kill ‘Em All’
When Dave Mustaine was abruptly fired from Metallica and shipped off to Los Angeles on a Greyhound bus, he sputtered to James Hetfield, “Don’t use any of my shit!”. Metallica didn’t obey his request, either out of spite or from the conviction that the rest of the band contributed to the songs, as well, so they belonged to the entire group and not just to Mustaine. While they gave their former guitarist writing credit for “Jump in the Fire,” “”Phantom Lord,” “Metal Militia” and “The Four Horsemen” -- an expansion of their No Life Til Leather demo track “The Mechanix” -- they didn’t ask him if they could use them. Had they done so, Metallica’s debut Kill 'Em All, which came out on July 25, 1983, might have sounded pretty different.
Live in Europe: Catching Up With Metallica’s Recently Released Live Videos
Metallica have officially wrapped up their summer tour across Europe and they're gearing up for their final three shows of the year, first in Chicago then Buffalo and Pittsburgh. As fans debate and wonder what 2023 and beyond may have in store for the band, we figured now is as good a time as any to look back on some of the most recent official live videos Metallica have released from their Europen trek.
‘Here to Stay': Metallica Crush Chicago With Live Performance of ‘Battery’
The last time Metallica played "Battery" was at Boston Calling on May 29. Surprisingly, throughout their entire European run, they never pulled it out. On July 28, the Master of Puppets track made a triumphant return to the stage as the encore-opener for Metallica's Lollapalooza set in Chicago; fans can watch the full performance in the video below.
Metallica Celebrates Over 40 Years of History With Pittsburgh Show
Metallica has played some memorable gigs in Pittsburgh, Pa. over the years, starting with their first area appearance in 1988 as part of the Monsters of Rock package tour with Van Halen. In total, they’ve notched 11 appearances in the Steel City, including a stop at Three Rivers Stadium in the summer of 1992 on their co-headlining run with Guns N’ Roses.
Watch Metallica’s Entire 2016 Global Citizen Festival Performance
Metallica are preparing to play New York City's Central Park on Sept. 24 for the Global Citizen Festival, but this won't be the first time the metal legends have stormed the iconic urban space. The first time Metallica performed in Central Park was exactly six years ago on Sept. 24,...
Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ in the Style of Slipknot Is the Heavy We Need Right Now
Metallica's "Master of Puppets" has been all over the place this summer. Slipknot have made their fair share of headlines as well. And now TikTok and YouTube rising star Devin Taylor has made his musical Reese's Peanut Butter Cup by dipping Metallica's chocolate in Slipknot's peanut butter to provide a "serious f--king treat" that's become beloved by many via his platforms.
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
‘Take the Leech': Watch Metallica Perform ‘Bleeding Me’ Live in Copenhagen
In a 2001 interview, James Hetfield was asked about the meaning behind Load's "Bleeding Me." In the conversation, he opened up about the deeply personal connection he has to the song:. Around the time of Load, I felt I wanted to stop drinking. 'Maybe I'm missing out on something. Everyone...
Ultimate Metallica
666
Followers
380
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ultimate Metallica wiki complete with biography, discography, music videos and the latest Metallica news.http://ultimatemetallica.com/
Comments / 0