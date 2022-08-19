ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

joe
4d ago

Anyone with half a brain cell knew our aquifer could not sustain the massive number of dense development. Those in charge of allowing the uncontrolled growth and those that proposed and made millions off this growth are to blame. The only fare thing to do is put restrictions on developments by date they were approved. This way all those remaining farms and those of us that have been here for years and have seen this coming should not be impacted.

2022 same O same O
4d ago

Stop building so many houses, we don't have the natural resources (water) to support the population

pres. elect Bob
4d ago

Boise the city of trees is becoming a has been. with the building of 3 an.4 story apartments and building buildings just to build them that sit empty. Why we ask and while I am batching round abouts what a wast. the ppl in charge in idaho are from calif. and salt lake they ruined there states so now they come here to ruin our fantastic state well stop it no more go away gosh how can I say it nicer.

105.5 The Fan

Idaho Consumes More Water Than Most Of The Country, Why Is That?

Drought, and the risk of it, has become a major problem in America. This brutally hot summer we've been dealing with certainly isn't helping that problem in Idaho. According to USGS.gov, more than 25% of the total water used in 2015 in the entire United States was withdrawn in only four states. One of those states is Idaho. That's right, Idaho uses more water than just about anywhere in the country. Why is that?
107.9 LITE FM

Is It Really Illegal to Drive Barefoot?

Idaho Has Crazy Neighbors: Weird Laws in California & Utah [gallery]. Scroll on for a gallery of laws in California & Utah that range from the entertaining to the ERMERGERD. Drivers vs Cyclists. One of America's greatest rivalries. Two people who seem unable or unwilling to get along and co-exist. To ensure you are the best driver you can be, or the best biker you can be, regardless of where you fall on the issue, it's best that you know the rules of the road. Let's get to them.
IDAHO STATE
PLANetizen

Idaho’s Growth Obscures Massive Demographic Turnover, Study Says

“More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data,” according to an article by KMTV News. The research, by Jaap Vos, professor of Planning and Natural Resources at the University of Idaho, relied on vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department from 2011-2021.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Report Names Downtown Boise Bar As The Best in Idaho

In today's world, there is so much happening and while I don't condone detrimental habits, I think we would all agree that sometimes an ice-cold drink just fixes everything. Again - is it a viable solution to all of our problems? Absolutely not, but it certainly makes the sun shine a little brighter if you know what I mean.
Idaho Capital Sun

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix […] The post It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Exciting Reasons Idaho Ranked One of the Best Summer States to Visit

Earlier this year, Idaho ranked in the Top 10 Best States for Summer Road Trips, according to WalletHub. Is anybody shocked? Idaho’s a freakin’ awesome place to live!. I joke about how surprising that is, but really it's amazing we have such an awesome, beautiful, and adventurous state. I'd imagine Idaho makes its way onto a lot of people’s bucket lists... as it should.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Your Guide to the Best Finger Steaks in Idaho

Alright, so I'm going to right out and say it - I love food. Just yesterday, I shared the best places to get the best places to find loaded fries with you and all that did was leave me hungry for more. With football season upon us, I couldn't think of a better gameday meal other than finger steaks.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

This Looks Like Something That Happens to Idaho’s Women Drivers

You would expect this to be something an inattentive driver would do. Like a woman! For all the miserable old crones who deny talking on their telephones as they drive, this story should fill you with schadenfreude. I was out for a drive and sightseeing in northern Utah. The sky was partly cloudy and the rays of the sun were breaking through over a mountain in the distance. I wanted a picture. I was on a rural road and there wasn’t much traffic. Still, I decided to pull off into some gravel, stop and then get out and take the shot. There was a Y as the road split in two. The gravel in the middle was creased with tire tracks.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID

There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
98.3 The Snake

Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal

Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Just South of Idaho is a Testament to American Exceptionalism

Precisely 100 years separate the driving of the golden spike at Promontory Point and the first men landing on the moon. There are people who could’ve lived long enough to witness both events. Not far from where the transcontinental railroad united east and west is a park where Northrop Grumman has put some of its finest space technology on display. Both sites are within two hours and a fifteen-minute drive from Twin Falls.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

