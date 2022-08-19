Anyone with half a brain cell knew our aquifer could not sustain the massive number of dense development. Those in charge of allowing the uncontrolled growth and those that proposed and made millions off this growth are to blame. The only fare thing to do is put restrictions on developments by date they were approved. This way all those remaining farms and those of us that have been here for years and have seen this coming should not be impacted.
Stop building so many houses, we don't have the natural resources (water) to support the population
Boise the city of trees is becoming a has been. with the building of 3 an.4 story apartments and building buildings just to build them that sit empty. Why we ask and while I am batching round abouts what a wast. the ppl in charge in idaho are from calif. and salt lake they ruined there states so now they come here to ruin our fantastic state well stop it no more go away gosh how can I say it nicer.
