Hamilton County, TN

thunder1320.com

Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers

Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Property Taxes Rise 7% in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Ga. — After three public hearings and multiple discussions with department heads, the Catoosa County Commission has voted to approve the budget for the upcoming year, which includes a seven percent property tax increase. According to Board Chairman Larry Black, the need for additional tax revenue is a...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Whitfield Co. Commission addresses millage rate

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Georgia — Thursday night in Whitfield County, the local Board of Commissioners held a Millage Rate Public Hearing. Board Chairman Jevin Jensen wants to see property taxes reduced in the county. To better explain to our viewers at home, a mill is the according rate that property...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
wvlt.tv

Construction continues on first phase of Cumberland Co. motorsports park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The first phase of a motorsports park being built in Cumberland County is expected to be completed by early next year. Rusty Bittle, developer and founding partner of Flatrock USA, confirmed the company broke ground on their new motorsports park earlier this year. They are continuing to build and working towards completing projected phases.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Powerball Player Wins $50,000

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Powerball player in Chattanooga is about to be thousands of dollars richer!. They won the big $50,000 prize in Saturday’s drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls, and the red Powerball. They bought the winning ticket at the Shiv Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Adopt 2023 Balanced Budget That Includes Property Tax Increase

Ringgold – After careful review and consideration of public feedback, the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners adopt their Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget that is balanced and reflects a millage rate of 7.348 mills, an increase of 1.53 mills over the 2022 calculated rollback rate of 5.818. The Board also ratified the Catoosa County Public Schools’ Board of Education approved millage rate of 15.04 mills, resulting in a total county millage rate of 22.388 mills, or a net 7% increase.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
leeuniversity.edu

Six Faculty Promoted in Rank

The Lee University Board of Directors recently awarded promotion in rank to six faculty members. Four faculty were promoted to professor, one was promoted to associate professor, and one was promoted to associate lecturer. The faculty promoted to professor are Drs. Debra Gladden, Chad Schrock, Randy Sheeks, and John Wykoff.
CLEVELAND, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

159th Anniversary Commemoration Of The Battle Of Chickamauga Coming Soon

From Saturday, September 17 through Tuesday, September 20, visitors are invited to join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park staff and volunteers as we commemorate the 159th Anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga through a series of tours (including a bicycle tour), hikes, and living history demonstrations. There will also...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Drive thru flu vaccines return this fall for Dalton & Chatsworth

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The North Georgia Health District will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics again this fall. They are for people 18 or older. Whitfield: Tuesday, September 20th, 9 A.M. – 2 P.M., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton, GA 30720. Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
DALTON, GA
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

John's Recycling Scholar Athletes from North Murray vs Dalton

DALTON, Ga. — It’s time now for our Scholar Athlete of the Week, sponsored by John’s Recycling to Janna Baggett and John Ridley. From North Murray High School is Janna Baggett. Janna plays softball for the Lady Mountaineers as well as basketball and golf, where she has lettered and excelled in her favorite sports.
DALTON, GA
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL

