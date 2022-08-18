Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store
Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20. Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services. The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of...
Lake Charles American Press
Backpack Blessings provides supplemental food for needy students
Hundreds of students in food-insecure homes will be receiving bags of food every Friday this school year thanks to the self-proclaimed “Bag Ladies” of Care Help of Sulphur. Fourteen years ago, Care Help established their “Backpack Blessings” program. This initiative actively works with teachers throughout Southwest Louisiana to...
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop responds to complaints about Sacred Heart plans
The Diocese of Lake Charles has been under heat after the publication of several letters to the editor in the American Press, citing alleged discrimination against marginalized groups. This controversy began with the announcement of the demolition of the gym and rectory of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles.
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
KPLC TV
Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Brittle Bones
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2022. Veronica Lane Caillier, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Edward...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
westcentralsbest.com
Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23
Enterprise Boulevard Lane Closure in Lake Charles Announced Beginning August 23. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced that beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, the northbound lanes of the 3400 block of Enterprise Boulevard, between Leaman and College Streets, will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Basile
COVID-19 shut the Bearcats down and stopped their momentum but in 2021, they put together a seven-game win streak after starting 1-3.
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Moss Bluff man resentenced in death of CrossFit runner
A Moss Bluff man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 death of a man who was run over while working out with his CrossFit group has been resentenced to correct errors made during his original hearing. George D. McKinney Jr. was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with seven...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
Comments / 2