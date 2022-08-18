ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Family entertainment center to be built at former site of Stine Lumber store

Construction is underway on a family entertainment complex at the former site of Stine Lumber on Country Club Road. The 35,000 square-foot complex will be the new location for Lake Area Adventures, a recreation and entertainment company that is currently located at 5959 Common St. The multi-faceted entertainment complex will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts Makin’ Groceries mobile market

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank held it’s grocery mobile market for residents in Lake Charles on August 20. Free blood pressure and blood sugar checks were provided by the SWLA Center for Health Services. The market offered freshly stocked low priced food as part of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Backpack Blessings provides supplemental food for needy students

Hundreds of students in food-insecure homes will be receiving bags of food every Friday this school year thanks to the self-proclaimed “Bag Ladies” of Care Help of Sulphur. Fourteen years ago, Care Help established their “Backpack Blessings” program. This initiative actively works with teachers throughout Southwest Louisiana to...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop responds to complaints about Sacred Heart plans

The Diocese of Lake Charles has been under heat after the publication of several letters to the editor in the American Press, citing alleged discrimination against marginalized groups. This controversy began with the announcement of the demolition of the gym and rectory of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Back to School Community Fair to be held on Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Governor’s Office of Community Programs will be holding a Back to School Community Fair this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Greater St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church on 1917 Harless St. in Lake Charles.
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Brittle Bones

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Bones so weak that the slightest tumble for fall can break them, that’s the reality for thousands of children who live with non-cancerous bone tumors. Nobody knows why they form but a new technique is helping make those brittle bones stronger so kids can be kids.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 20, 2022. Veronica Lane Caillier, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation. Jessica Labove Everett, 40, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery. Natalie Leshaun Boutte, 35, Lake Charles: Drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Possession of a Schedule II drug. Mark Edward...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest mobile market returns Aug. 20

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Second Harvest Food Bank and SWLA Center for Health Services will be offering low-priced food to residents in Lake Charles with their mobile market on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The market will be stocked with fresh seasonal produce like okra and other affordable items.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Beauregard Detective Awarded Narcotics Agent of the Year

Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office proudly announces that Detective Courtney Spikes is being recognized for all of her hard work and dedication by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association and was awarded the Narcotics Agent of the Year 2022. Congratulations Detective Spikes and thank you for all of your hard work.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Moss Bluff man resentenced in death of CrossFit runner

A Moss Bluff man who pleaded guilty in the 2020 death of a man who was run over while working out with his CrossFit group has been resentenced to correct errors made during his original hearing. George D. McKinney Jr. was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison with seven...
MOSS BLUFF, LA

