New Hampshire Firefighters’ True Act of Kindness Turns Day Around for Woman in a Wheelchair

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Scrolling through Facebook can do more harm than good sometimes. It feels like news lately is mainly negative and the headlines we see popping up can be disheartening. Social media can make things worse as you see people arguing, ignorant comments being made, and posts that can be discouraging.
Does Maine Need Laws for Dunkin’ Locations? Redditors Think So

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all know how annoying it can be waiting in a long line when going thru a drive-thru. However, it is even more annoying when we have yet to have our cup of caffeine and are waiting in line at Dunkin' for a cup of coffee.
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense

I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21

Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop. On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand...
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of

Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fact-checking Maine's candidates for governor

MAINE, USA — Maine Democrats are calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage in a new video. The two-and-a-half-minute video shows LePage making claims that Maine Dems say are not true. NEWS CENTER Maine decided to verify these claims independently. Sources: Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, the...
Seacoast Current

The Best and Worst States in New England to Drive in

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Drivers in New England have their opinions about other drivers from other states in New England. Mainers tend to think Massachusetts drivers are "Massholes," while some Massachusetts drivers think Mainers are Maniacs. When it comes to traveling the highways and roads of New England, we really don't like each other very much. But what exactly makes a New England state a bad place to drive in?
A Clapback to the Sucknugget New Yorker That Took a Dump on Maine

You may have seen a couple of other articles about this topic floating around the internet from my coworkers that take a bit more classy and filtered responses to the article that Cindy Adams wrote for the New York Post about her recent trip to Maine. Let me not bury the headline anymore, because this won't be a classy or filtered response at all.
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash

In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Should passenger rail be extended to Bangor? A new state committee seeks to find out

A state committee will soon be tasked with studying whether there’s enough demand to support passenger rail service between Portland and Bangor, something supporters say would be an economic boon to central and northern Maine. “The return of passenger rail to Augusta and Central Maine could be a game...
