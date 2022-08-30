House of the Dragon release schedule: when does episode 3 air on HBO and Sky?

House of the Dragon is already appointment television. But with that appointment comes the all-important timings. The return to Westeros for the Game of Thrones prequel may be filled with familiar politics and intrigue, but you'll be forgiven for not remembering exactly how and when to watch each new episode.

For that, we've got the complete House of the Dragon release schedule below, including the episode 3 release date and time in both the US and UK. Perfect for those who want to avoid spoilers or don't want to skip out on social media all day. If you want a more spoilery preview, be sure to check out the new House of the Dragon episode 3 trailer .

When is House of the Dragon episode 3 releasing on HBO and Sky?

House of the Dragon episode 3 will air on HBO on Sunday, September 4 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. You’ll need a cable subscription to the channel to be able to watch it. After it airs on live TV, it will be available to stream on HBO Max afterward.

The good news is that fans in the UK will be able to watch it at the same time. It will be simultaneously airing on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday, September 5. Episode 3 will also be released on NOW TV from 2am on Monday as well if you’re planning on watching online. New episodes of the show will then air weekly on both channels.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon are there?

In total, House of the Dragon season 1 has 10 episodes. These are airing weekly across Sky and HBO, leading up to the finale on October 23. We don’t have all of the details on the new episodes yet, but we’ve listed when they’ll be available below. Make sure to bookmark this page too, as we’ll be updating the air times and titles as we get them through the run.

Episode 1 – ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ – August 21 (US) / August 22 (UK) – available now!

Episode 2 – ‘The Rogue Prince’ – August 28 (US) / August 29 (UK) – available now!

Episode 3 – ‘Second of His Name’ – September 4 (US) / September 5 (UK)

Episode 4 – September 11 (US) / September 12 (UK)

Episode 5 – September 18 (US) / September 19 (UK)

Episode 6 – September 25 (US) / September 26 (UK)

Episode 7 – October 2 (US) / October 3 (UK)

Episode 8 – October 9 (US) / October 10 (UK)

Episode 9 – October 16 (US) / October 17 (UK)

Episode 10 – October 23 (US) / October 24

