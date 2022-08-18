ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13. Denali

By Denali National Park and Preserve // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Location: Alaska

- Date established as park: Feb. 26, 1917

- Area: 4,740,911 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 601,152

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 54,850

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 229,521

Denali National Park and Preserve is home to North America's highest mountain peak: Denali, formerly known as Mount McKinley. The word Denali means "the high one" in the Indigenous Athabaskan language. Charles Sheldon—a millionaire in the railroad industry and an amateur naturalist—was the first person to propose establishing Denali as a national park to protect its wildlife from trophy hunters and even hand-delivered the bill outlining the park's creation to President Woodrow Wilson.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

