5. Crater Lake

By Wollertz // Shutterstock
- Location: Oregon

- Date established as park: May 22, 1902

- Area: 183,224 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 704,512

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 670,500

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 647,751

Crater Lake National Park has a violent past that begat the pristine vistas we know today: 7,700 years ago, Mount Mazama was taken down by a two-day volcanic eruption. What was left after the swift fall was Crater Lake caldera. At 1,949 feet, Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the U.S., and its water is some of the clearest in the world. Rim Drive is the most popular route in the park; the path takes visitors around the entirety of the caldera rim.

