25. Kings Canyon
- Location: California
- Date established as park: March 4, 1940
- Area: 461,901 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 632,110
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 415,077
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 562,918
Kings Canyon resides in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains, adjacent to Sequoia National Park. Its dramatic geography—with glacial valleys, rocky outcrops, and expansive meadows, all of which was brought to prominence in the late 19th century by John Muir—is often compared to the legendary Yosemite. But one of its most well-known and visited features is Grant Grove, an expanse of mighty redwoods and home to the General Grant Tree, one of the largest living trees in the world.
