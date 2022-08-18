18. Bryce Canyon

- Location: Utah

- Date established as park: Feb. 25, 1928

- Area: 35,835 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 2,594,904

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 1,464,655

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 2,104,600

Bryce Canyon is the land of hoodoos, or irregular rock spires. In fact, it's home to the largest concentration of hoodoo formations on Earth. The park's topography is singularly striking, a relic of far off periods in Earth's evolution. Bryce Canyon was initially designated as a national monument in 1923 before the land was sold to the federal government and established as a national park five years later.