16. Zion
- Location: Utah
- Date established as park: Nov. 19, 1919
- Area: 147,237 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 4,488,268
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 3,591,254
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 5,039,835
Zion National Park has a long human history dating back to nearly 6000 B.C. when small semi-nomadic family groups inhabited the region. With its deep canyons, vast plateaus, sandstone cliffs, and river formations, Zion has no shortage of striking geological panoramas. Zion was initially established as Mukuntuweap National Monument by President William Howard Taft in 1909. Fearing that a Native American name would deter visitors, the region was renamed Zion to reflect the Mormon population residing there at the time.
