2. Sequoia

- Location: California

- Date established as park: Sep. 25, 1890

- Area: 404,063 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 1,246,053

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 796,086

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 1,059,548

As its name suggests, Sequoia National Park is best known for its ancient, giant redwood forests. Home to the world's largest tree, General Sherman , Sequoia National Park is a testament to nature's ability to endure not just time, but human meddling. The giant sequoias were subject to logging operations in the 1880s. Thanks to the trees' tendency to splinter and the efforts of advocates like the Sierra Club, the establishment of Sequoia as a national park ended all logging operations.