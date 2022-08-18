ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9. Rocky Mountain

By NPS
- Location: Colorado

- Date established as park: Jan. 26, 1915

- Area: 265,795 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 4,670,053

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 3,305,199

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 4,434,848

Rocky Mountain National Park provides some of the most dramatic landscapes in the entirety of the National Parks System. It holds the title of being the park at the highest elevation on the popular traverse Trail Ridge Road. Naturalist Enos Mills was the driving force behind the creation of Rocky Mountain National Park after falling in love with the area as a boy. He spent the majority of his life advocating for the park and training the next generation of stewards to do the same.

