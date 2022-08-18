3. Yosemite
- Location: California
- Date established as park: Oct. 1, 1890
- Area: 761,748 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 4,422,861
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 2,268,313
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 3,287,595
As it does today, Yosemite had the ability to inspire its earliest visitors with its grandeur. With its ancient giant redwoods, deep valleys, and vast meadows, it was viewed as something to be protected at all costs—not for the privileged few or for profit, but for generations to come. Sen. John Conness, John Muir, and Capt. Charles Young were a few of Yosemite's most unrelenting protectors.
