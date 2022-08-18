ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

1. Yellowstone

By Unsplash
 3 days ago

- Location: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

- Date established as park: March 1, 1872

- Area: 2,219,791 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 4,020,288

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 3,806,306

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 4,860,242

The early descriptions of Yellowstone recounted by prospectors and explorers who passed through the region were so extreme that they were often laughed off as fantasy. Descriptions of its unparalleled size and eruptive earth—all the things we stand in awe of still today—finally forced an expedition into the territory to validate the claims once and for all. One year after the expedition, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a bill making Yellowstone the first national park.

