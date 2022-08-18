ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

7. Mesa Verde

By Lacee Curtis // Wikimedia Commons
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

- Location: Colorado

- Date established as park: June 29, 1906

- Area: 52,485 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 556,203

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 287,477

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 548,477

Mesa Verde National Park is probably best known for its preservation of the Pueblo cliff dwellings dating back to A.D. 600. In total, the park contains over 5,000 archaeological sites denoting the region's long human history. Its more modern history is also full of intrigue: The Pueblo sites were discovered by a rancher named Richard Wetherill and were excavated and partially pillaged by a Swedish aristocrat named Gustaf Nordenskiöld. The area's establishment as a federal national park was vehemently opposed by a writer named Virginia McClurg, who believed it should be a "woman's park."

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

