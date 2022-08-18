ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6. Wind Cave

By Bobneiers // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

- Location: South Dakota

- Date established as park: Jan. 9, 1903

- Area: 33,971 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 615,350

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 448,405

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 709,001

Wind Cave was the world's first cave to be designated a national park. It was named for the winds that pass through its entrance; according to local oral history, it is as if the mouth of the cave is breathing. The cave is also known for its rare calcite formations, including boxwork, an elaborate honeycomb-like structure formed by layers of calcite spears. The park also contains one of the world's few remaining mixed-grass prairies, home to native species like bison, elk, and prairie dogs.

