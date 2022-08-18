4. Mount Rainier
- Location: Washington
- Date established as park: March 2, 1899
- Area: 236,382 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 1,501,621
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 1,160,754
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 1,670,063
Mount Rainier National Park's most prominent feature is its namesake, Mount Rainier. The active volcano is the tallest peak in the Cascade mountain range. Juxtaposed with expansive meadows full of wildflowers, Rainier dominates the park's landscape. John Muir summited Mount Rainier in 1888 and the experience would compel him to lead the efforts of establishing the region as a national park.
