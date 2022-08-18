21. Everglades
- Location: Florida
- Date established as park: May 30, 1934
- Area: 1,508,934 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 1,118,300
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 702,319
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 942,130
Everglades National Park—established thanks to the efforts of former-land-developer-turned-conservationist Ernest F. Coe—is the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. It was also the first national park created to protect an ecosystem at risk. The park is home to many federally threatened and endangered species, including the West Indian manatee and the Florida panther.
