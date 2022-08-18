14. Grand Canyon (tie)
- Location: Arizona
- Date established as park: Feb. 26, 1919
- Area: 1,201,647 acres
- Recreational visitors in 2019: 5,974,411
- Recreational visitors in 2020: 2,897,098
- Recreational visitors in 2021: 4,532,677
Grand Canyon National Park is characterized by its staggering vastness. At 277 miles long, 18 miles wide, and over a mile deep, the Grand Canyon is a uniquely impressive and inspiring geological wonder. It is also a place steeped in spiritual significance for several Native American cultures. One of the park's biggest early advocates who pushed to protect and preserve the land was President Theodore Roosevelt, calling it "the one great sight which every American should see."
