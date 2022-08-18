19. Grand Teton

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Teton

 3 days ago

- Location: Wyoming

- Date established as park: Feb. 26, 1929

- Area: 310,044 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 3,405,614

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 3,289,638

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 3,885,230

Grand Teton National Park is characterized by the rugged Teton Mountain range, clear alpine lakes, and the well-known Jackson Hole valley. Human presence in the region goes back nearly 11,000 years. The park was also a popular destination for mountaineers, fur trappers, and dude ranchers.

