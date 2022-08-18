8. Glacier

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Location: Montana

- Date established as park: May 11, 1910

- Area: 1,013,126 acres

- Recreational visitors in 2019: 3,049,839

- Recreational visitors in 2020: 1,698,864

- Recreational visitors in 2021: 3,081,656

Glacier National Park has been nicknamed the "Crown of the Continent" and it's not difficult to understand why. When it was established in 1910, the park had over 100 glaciers, making its name choice obvious. Today, only 25 remain. One of the most popular features of the park is the Going-to-the-Sun Road , which traverses the length of the park. The road takes visitors on a drive across dramatic landscapes and by several National Historic Landmarks established shortly after the park's incorporation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

